You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla's vice-president of business development departs

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:23

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla Inc's vice-president of business development has left the company, the latest in a string of management departures as the electric-car maker ramps up production of the Model 3 sedan.

Diarmuid O'Connell, who joined Tesla in 2006, was one of the longest-serving executives at the carmaker and one of the few who spoke on behalf of the company at industry conferences. He was a key point person in chief executive officer Elon Musk's state-by-state battles with car dealers over the company's right to sell cars directly to consumers.

"For more than 11 years, Diarmuid has played an important role in helping Tesla grow from a small startup to a company with a presence around the world," a Tesla spokesman said.

"He started with Tesla before the rollout of Roadster, and now that we've reached the launch of Model 3, he felt the time was right to move on and spend more time with his family."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr O'Connell's team and responsibilities will be overseen by Jon McNeill, Tesla's president of global sales and service, the company said.

Tesla turned over the first batch of Model 3 vehicles to employees in late July and aims to make 20,000 a month by December. As it seeks to sell a more affordable electric car in high volumes, it has cranked up the legal pressure over its right to eschew the traditional dealership model and sell cars directly to consumers.

"I've been privileged to be part of a team that sparked a revolution in global electromobility," Mr O'Connell said.

"There is no turning back on the road to a world of electric vehicles and sustainable energy generation and use."

Mr O'Connell, 53, lives near Aspen, Colorado, with his family and clocked thousands of miles of travel each year overseeing a business development and regulatory policy team of roughly 50 people.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Former F1 champion Niki Lauda eyes parts of Air Berlin

Norwegian Air CEO, chairman lift shares with stake increase

BMW calls Brexit an 'uncomfortable scenario' amid tariff concern

Renault, Toyota lead European car sales rise in August

Volkswagen aims to sell 1.5m electric cars in China by 2025

Air Berlin scraps more flights as pilots call in sick

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening