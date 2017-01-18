Toyota, Shell among auto and oil giants forming hydrogen council

Toyota Motor Corp and four of its biggest car-making peers are joining oil and gas giants including Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SA to promote hydrogen and show batteries aren't the only way to reduce pollution from cars, homes and utilities.

In all, 13 energy, transport and industrial companies will consult with policy makers and highlight hydrogen's benefits to the public as the world seeks to switch from dirtier energy sources, according to a joint statement issued from Davos, Switzerland. They plan to invest a combined 10 billion euros (S$15.2 billion) in hydrogen-related products within five years.

"In addition to transportation, hydrogen has the potential to support our transition to a low-carbon society across multiple industries and the entire value chain,'' Takeshi Uchiyamada, Toyota's chairman and co-chair of the council, said in the statement Tuesday.

Fuel cell vehicles are a cornerstone of Toyota's plan to rid 90 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions from its vehicles by 2050. The automaker has long contended it's more likely to convince consumers to use gasoline-electric hybrids and fuel cell vehicles rather than battery-electric autos, which tend to have less driving range and take longer to recharge than filling up with gasoline or hydrogen.

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Honda Motor Co, and Hyundai Motor Co will each join Toyota on the council. The other members are gas companies Air Liquide SA and Linde AG, miner Anglo American Plc, electric utility Engie SA, rail company Alstom SA and motorcycle and heavy equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

BLOOMBERG