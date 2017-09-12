Trials for cashless commutes to widen

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
TWO in every three public-transport commuters in Singapore still use cash to reload their EZ-link cards, and maintaining the top-up facilities at train stations and on buses imposes extra costs of S$20 million each year.
With the push under the Smart Nation initiative to
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal