You are here

Home > Transport
PARLIAMENT

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

Trial for use of MasterCard to pay for rides extended; LTA to also try out payment by mobile phones
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 05:50
leeuwen@sph.com.sg@LeeUwenBT

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Cashlessness in practice at a Cheers convenience store on the Nanyang Polytechnic campus. The outlet is unmanned and cashless and fitted with closed-circuit cameras. Customers pay for their purchases by Nets, credit card, EZ-link card or other forms of mobile or contactless payment.
LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO

Singapore

TWO in every three public-transport commuters in Singapore still use cash to reload their EZ-link cards, and maintaining the top-up facilities at train stations and on buses imposes extra costs of S$20 million each year.

With the push under the Smart Nation initiative to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWSPEAKER12_3080947.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

New Speaker pledges to be impartial and fair, but firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening