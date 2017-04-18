You are here

Home > Transport

Woodleigh MRT station shut down due to 'security incident'

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 14:12
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

woodleigh_station.jpg
Woodleigh MRT station along Singapore's North-East Line is closed due to a "security incident".
ST PHOTO: LYDIA LAM

WOODLEIGH MRT station along Singapore's North-East Line is closed due to a "security incident", its operator SBS Transit said this afternoon.

In a tweet sent out at about 1.50pm, it said that free bus rides are available at bus stops between Serangoon and Potong Pasir stations.

The police also tweeted that "suspicious substance" was found at the station. It is handling the incident together with the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

This comes two weeks after another security incident caused Hougang station, also along the North-East Line, to be shut down. The police had said that on April 2 at 2.45pm they were alerted to a case of an unattended bag at the train platform of Hougang station. A 39-year-old man was later arrested for public nuisance.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening