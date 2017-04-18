Woodleigh MRT station shut down due to 'security incident'

WOODLEIGH MRT station along Singapore's North-East Line is closed due to a "security incident", its operator SBS Transit said this afternoon.

In a tweet sent out at about 1.50pm, it said that free bus rides are available at bus stops between Serangoon and Potong Pasir stations.

The police also tweeted that "suspicious substance" was found at the station. It is handling the incident together with the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

This comes two weeks after another security incident caused Hougang station, also along the North-East Line, to be shut down. The police had said that on April 2 at 2.45pm they were alerted to a case of an unattended bag at the train platform of Hougang station. A 39-year-old man was later arrested for public nuisance.