Ultimate travel and supertall skyscrapers in BT Weekend

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 5:50 AM

HELI-HIKING in New Zealand's Tasman Glacier. Glamping in Oman. Polar bear-seeking in Svalbard. Affluent Singaporeans are sparing no expense in their pursuit of the ultimate travel experience, sparking an influx of luxury tour operators to Singapore. Find out how travel habits are changing in this age of experiential holidays.

Also in the magazine, get a head start on Christmas dining with our special guide to festive feasts. If you're doing some early Christmas shopping, make it personal with customised gifts created by local artists.

And if you enjoy dabbling with colour pencils, check out our new colouring series in the magazine where we invite artists to create heritage-themed illustrations that you can colour and keep.

Supertall skyscrapers are sprouting up around the world with alacrity. Are they the product of groundbreaking vision or pure vanity? Brunch counts the costs and tallies the attractions, in the main paper.

Cubicle Files works out if appearances really matter at work.

The Steering Column finds that Audi's new entry-level TT 1.8 coupe is a fine example of driver-centric motoring that needn't be prohibitively expensive or inefficient.

And in The Finish Line, we round up the just-ended Formula One season.

