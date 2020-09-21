AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

INSURER AIA Singapore on Monday announced the creation of up to 500 new career opportunities, training and financial support aimed at fresh graduates and mid-career switchers.

This comes amid ongoing economic uncertainty and increasing unemployment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said, noting that the number of retrenchments more than doubled in the second quarter this year.

The AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 is a collaboration between AIA Singapore and AIA Group's asset management company, AIA Investment Management.

Eligible candidates will undertake soft and technical skills training to enhance their industry employability. They will also receive an allowance ranging from S$2,000 to S$5,000 per month subject to terms and conditions and the meeting of certain sales validation, along with a bonus upon completing certain training modules, AIA Singapore said.

Suitable candidates will be enrolled progressively till March 31 next year and receive structured training over an initial 10 month period, leading to three certifications. These comprise the Associate Financial Planner or Associate Financial Consultant certification as part of the AIA Premier Programme, the Institute of Banking and Finance Private Banking Level 1 certification, as well as the Foundation Investment Certification accreditation by AIA Investment Management.

Following the initial 10 months, further training programmes will be offered based on an individual's preferences and development needs, taking the total training period to two years.

In addition, participants will be assigned a mentor who will guide them towards completing the programme and potentially a career with AIA Singapore, or AIA Financial Advisers as an AIA Premier consultant, the company noted.

Said Wong Sze Keed, chief executive officer of AIA Singapore: "At a time when so many are impacted by retrenchment or are struggling to find jobs, it is vital that we support Singaporeans and permanent residents by creating sustainable and long-term career opportunities."

She added: "The AIA Financial Career Scheme 2020 equips individuals with the skills and necessary financial knowledge to pursue a new career path in the financial services industry."