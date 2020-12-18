AIA to extend free Covid-19 special coverage for customers, staff till mid-2021

AIA SINGAPORE will extend its free Covid-19 special coverage to the end of June 2021, it said in a press statement on Friday.

Announced earlier this year, the coverage was originally set to last until Dec 31 this year. The insurer said the initiative covers 2.6 million of its customers, employees and their dependents, as well as AIA insurance representatives.

AIA noted that about 500 customers who suffered from Covid-19 have received financial help for their medical bills. It said it is "doubling down" on its commitment to help ensure quality healthcare is accessible to all.

AIA Singapore's chief executive officer, Wong Sze Keed, said: "We have taken it upon ourselves to find new and timely ways to put our people - our employees, insurance representatives, customers and the wider Singapore community - first by providing them with peace of mind while living amid this uncertainty."

She added: "We will continue to honour this commitment in 2021, delivering on our promise of enabling healthier, longer, better lives."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

AIA Singapore said that it has invested over S$5 million in several community initiatives to support Singaporeans throughout 2020. These include efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to all, and creating employment opportunities in the financial sector.

Apart from the Covid-19 special coverage, other initiatives include medical tele-consultations for certain policyholders, and a free dengue defence cover product, which paid out claims to 447 policyholders.

The insurer also said it has invested S$2 million to create 500 new jobs through the AIA Financial Career Scheme, which provides training and financial support to fresh graduates and mid-career switchers.

AIA Singapore has also raised more than S$550,000 for two adopted charities - Children's Wishing Well and the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer.