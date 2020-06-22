You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

AMTD, Xiaomi Finance, SMU, NUS-ISS unveil S$5m programme for digital finance leaders

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 10:33 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

axsi progamme.jpg
(Top row, from left) Calvin Choi, chairman and CEO of AMTD Group; guest-of-honour Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore; and Shouzi Chew, senior vice-president and president of International at Xiaomi Corporation. (Second row) Lily Kong, SMU President; Tan Eng Chye, NUS President; and Khoong Chan Meng, CEO of NUS-ISS.
PHOTO: SMU

AMTD Group, Xiaomi  Finance, Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Institute of Systems Science at the National University of Singapore (NUS-ISS) have launched a S$5 million programme catered for senior executives, fintech entrepreneurs and policymakers from Singapore, South-east Asia and the Greater Bay Area.

The AMTD-Xiaomi-SMU-ISS Digital Finance Leadership Programme (AXSI Programme) will strengthen Singapore's position as a fintech and innovation hub by "deepening the knowledge and ability of senior finance and regulatory leaders, as well as fintech entrepreneurs in Asia in the areas of digital business transformation and digital finance", the organisations said in a joint statement. 

This will enable the leaders to harness digital financial solutions and services to drive business excellence, the organisations said.

AMTD and Xiaomi Finance will contribute S$5 million to support this initiative. This funding will enable SMU and NUS-ISS to build the relevant curriculum and teaching resources, as well as support the cost of managing and organising the programme. Part of the contribution may also be used to fund scholarships to attract "the most outstanding" candidates from the public sector to join the AXSI Programme, the organisations said. 

The programme will have two runs each year and will welcome its first cohort of participants in November this year. Each run will have up to 25 participants. The inaugural run has also been designed to coincide with the Singapore FinTech Festival, which is slated to take place from Nov 9 to 13, 2020. 

SEE ALSO

Robinhood details possible changes to options offering after suicide by customer

In addition to the five-day executive programme in Singapore, participants of the AXSI Programme will undergo two days of learning journeys in Hong Kong and Beijing, hosted by AMTD and Xiaomi Finance, respectively.

During their five days in Singapore, the learning sessions will comprise curated content drawn from Asia, focusing on the topics of new financial ecosystem, financial innovation, sustainability and green finance, fintech solutions as well as cybersecurity, the organisations said. 

Among other things, the initiative leverages AMTD's network of resources in digital financial services; Xiaomi Finance's experience in digital technology services, consumer Internet of Things and innovations; SMU's expertise in leadership programmes, digital finance, law and governance; as well as NUS-ISS's expertise in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, the organisations said. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China securities regulator proposes closer cooperation with the US: Caixin

Wirecard says missing 1.9b euros likely do not exist; withdraws results

Rising Australian dollar not a problem yet, says RBA's Lowe

UK remains top financial services investment pick in Europe

Rupiah's advance in question with slowing economy, rate cuts

OCBC, riding growth wave, targets S$25b sustainable finance portfolio by 2025

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 11:33 AM
Consumer

China suspends imports of poultry from Tyson plant over Covid-19: customs authority

[BEIJING] China's customs authority said on Sunday it had suspended imports of poultry products from a plant owned...

Jun 22, 2020 11:28 AM
Transport

MRT network expansion to be delayed due to Covid-19 impact: Khaw Boon Wan

[SINGAPORE] The Republic's plans to expand its rail network by more than 50 per cent will be delayed as a result of...

Jun 22, 2020 11:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Water hyacinth pest chokes Iraq's vital waterways

[AL-BADAA, Iraq] The broad leaves and delicate purple flowers floating on the Euphrates look breathtaking -- but...

Jun 22, 2020 11:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Valuetronics with 'hold' call

DBS Group Research has initiated coverage on electronics manufacturer Valuetronics Holdings with a "hold" call and a...

Jun 22, 2020 11:08 AM
Banking & Finance

China securities regulator proposes closer cooperation with the US: Caixin

[SHANGHAI] The head of China's stock market regulator said it has proposed closer cooperation with the United States...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.