You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Aviva Singlife to issue S$550m subordinated notes

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 4:00 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

NEWLY formed holding company Aviva Singlife Holdings Pte Ltd (ASH) has priced S$550 million of 10.25-year callable subordinated notes at 3.375 per cent.

To be listed on the Singapore Exchange, they will be issued on Nov 24, 2020, and the first call date falls 5.25 years later, on Feb 24, 2026.

The Tier 2 unsecured notes mature on Feb 24, 2031, according to deal terms seen by The Business Times.

Singapore-based ASH will fully own its proposed key operating entity, Aviva Singlife, following the merger of British insurance bigwig Aviva Ltd's Singapore operations with home-grown digital insurer Singapore Life (Singlife). The merger is expected to be completed by January 2021.

Proceeds from the notes issuance will be used for funding the purchase price and for capital adequacy purposes.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If the acquisition is not completed within three months of the issue date, ASH will be required to redeem the notes at 101 per cent of face value, according to the deal terms.

Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) was the sole global coordinator for the notes sale. The joint lead managers and joint bookrunners were DBS and StanChart.

Last Friday, Fitch Ratings assigned ASH a long-term issuer default rating of BBB+ with a stable outlook, and rated the new notes BBB-.

The credit rating agency said the BBB+ rating takes into account the challenges ASH faces in sustaining its business growth and improving its operating performance amid intense market competition.

Fitch expects the consolidated operating entity, Aviva Singlife, to maintain a strong capital buffer as a cushion against unexpected shocks and claims arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency estimates that the consolidated operation had a market share of about 7 per cent by total premiums written last year. "It will continue to rely strongly on financial advisory and group or affinity distribution channels. These channels constituted about 74 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of Aviva Ltd's operations on a standalone basis," Fitch said.

In September, Singlife announced it would acquire Aviva Ltd's Singapore arm for S$2.7 billion, in one of the largest deals in South-east Asia's insurance sector.

The combined business would be valued at S$3.2 billion and initially branded as Aviva Singlife.

Aviva Ltd will retain a 25 per cent equity stake, with another 20 per cent going to Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, an existing Singlife shareholder. US alternative asset firm TPG, which stepped in as Singlife's new investor, holds a 35 per cent interest.

Singlife's other shareholders, including Aberdeen Asset Management, will collectively hold the remaining 20 per cent of the group's equity.

Aviva's sale of the Singapore operations mirrors a global trend of private equity firms digging into the strong growth of insurance businesses, The Business Times reported.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

UK green bonds offer belated boost to London's ESG ambitions

JPMorgan indexes exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

Amundi and BNP vie for SocGen asset manager Lyxor: sources

National Australia Bank closes all branches over 'security threat'

Prudential Singapore plans to hire up to 500 more financial consultants in 2021

Bitcoin hits nearly three-year peak, homes in on record

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 03:48 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

SINGAPORE'S shophouse blitz is showing no signs of abating, with another at 6 Bukit Pasoh up for sale at a guide...

Nov 18, 2020 03:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane plan EGM requisition to approve internalisation of Sabana Reit manager

QUARZ Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a joint statement released on Wednesday and seen by The Business Times,...

Nov 18, 2020 03:29 PM
Consumer

Robinsons owes S$32m to creditors; largest claims from landlords, employees

DEPARTMENT store Robinsons Singapore, which is set to be liquidated, owes S$31.7 million to 442 creditors, with some...

Nov 18, 2020 03:28 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,135...

Nov 18, 2020 03:27 PM
Garage

Waste management startup Blue Planet bags US$10m from Sysma

CONSTRUCTION and property development firm Sysma Holdings has invested US$10 million in Singapore-based Blue Planet...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

At least 55 hurt in Thailand's most violent protests since new movement emerged

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for