Bank of Singapore hires RBS strategist as chief economist

BANK of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC, on Wednesday said it has appointed Mansoor Mohi-uddin as its chief economist, pending regulatory approval.

Mr Mohi-uddin will develop strategic views and research analysis on the macroeconomic and financial environment, and shape the bank's economic outlook. These will be integrated across the bank’s investment strategies.

He will also sit on Bank of Singapore's investment committee, which decides on strategic and tactical asset allocation calls for clients.

Mr Mohi-uddin will report to Jean Chia, head of portfolio management and research office.

Prior to joining Bank of Singapore, Mr Mohi-uddin was a macro strategist at NatWest Markets, the investment arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

From 2002 to 2014, he was the global head of FX strategy at UBS Investment Bank, spending 17 years at its London, Zurich and Singapore offices.

He served as an economist from 1992 to 1994 in Uganda on a fellowship offered by global independent think tank Overseas Development Institute.

Ms Chia said Mr Mohi-uddin was well-known among the research fraternity for his ability to competently assess economic conditions and estimate their impact through market cycles.

She added: "With increasing market uncertainties, the need for timely and insightful research capabilities to help investors navigate and identify the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities is further amplified.

"This is why we have, over the past few years, continued to strategically bring on board talents from diverse backgrounds, like Mansoor, to bring new perspectives and deepen our research capabilities to cope with the evolving macroeconomic environment."

Earlier on Monday, Bank of Singapore announced the appointment of veteran UBS banker Lim Leong Guan as its global head of products.