You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore hires RBS strategist as chief economist

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 10:34 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

BANK of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC, on Wednesday said it has appointed Mansoor Mohi-uddin as its chief economist, pending regulatory approval.

Mr Mohi-uddin will develop strategic views and research analysis on the macroeconomic and financial environment, and shape the bank's economic outlook. These will be integrated across the bank’s investment strategies.

He will also sit on Bank of Singapore's investment committee, which decides on strategic and tactical asset allocation calls for clients.

Mr Mohi-uddin will report to Jean Chia, head of portfolio management and research office.

Prior to joining Bank of Singapore, Mr Mohi-uddin was a macro strategist at NatWest Markets, the investment arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

SEE ALSO

OCBC takes complex face-to-face wealth advisory process online

From 2002 to 2014, he was the global head of FX strategy at UBS Investment Bank, spending 17 years at its London, Zurich and Singapore offices.

He served as an economist from 1992 to 1994 in Uganda on a fellowship offered by global independent think tank Overseas Development Institute.

Ms Chia said Mr Mohi-uddin was well-known among the research fraternity for his ability to competently assess economic conditions and estimate their impact through market cycles.

She added: "With increasing market uncertainties, the need for timely and insightful research capabilities to help investors navigate and identify the most attractive risk-adjusted opportunities is further amplified.

"This is why we have, over the past few years, continued to strategically bring on board talents from diverse backgrounds, like Mansoor, to bring new perspectives and deepen our research capabilities to cope with the evolving macroeconomic environment."

Earlier on Monday, Bank of Singapore announced the appointment of veteran UBS banker Lim Leong Guan as its global head of products. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars pause near highs, economies re-open

Commonwealth Bank of Australia hit with insurance class action

Pompeo criticises HSBC for backing Hong Kong law

Will DBS' fixed-rate mortgage move be enough to keep its lead?

OCBC takes complex face-to-face wealth advisory process online

Global economy to shrink 5.2% in 2020: World Bank

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 11:28 AM
Technology

SoftBank's chip technology company Arm says China JV replaces CEO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Arm Ltd, a chip technology company owned by SoftBank Group, said the chief executive officer (CEO)...

Jun 10, 2020 11:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars pause near highs, economies re-open

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars consolidated on Wednesday as their recent rallies ran out of steam,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Most markets rise, focus turns to Federal Reserve meeting

[HONG KONG] Equities extended their rally in Asia on Wednesday as the lifting of lockdown restrictions continued to...

Jun 10, 2020 10:59 AM
Transport

Honda cyberattack halts plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

[TOKYO] Honda plants in Turkey, Brazil and India have halted operations as the Japanese carmaker battles to recover...

Jun 10, 2020 10:31 AM
Transport

Cathay Pacific shares soar more than 18% after bailout

[HONG KONG] Cathay Pacific shares soared more than 18 per cent at the open on Wednesday morning, a day after the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.