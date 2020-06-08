Bank of Singapore hires senior UBS banker as new global head of products

BANK of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC, on Monday said it has appointed veteran banker Lim Leong Guan as its new global head of products.

Mr Lim, who was previously with UBS for over two decades, will concurrently be OCBC's head of group wealth products.

In his new role, Mr Lim will lead Bank of Singapore’s product strategy and be responsible for the expansion and innovation of the bank’s offerings across key areas such as investment research and strategy, portfolio management, lending structuring and advisory, and wealth planning and trust, said the bank in a statement.

He brings over 30 years of experience in the investments and advisory space, across transactional, advisory and discretionary products, as well as wealth planning.

Prior to joining Bank of Singapore, Mr Lim had senior management responsibilities across various roles at UBS Wealth Management, where he was most recently the Asia-Pacific head of wealth planning and Singapore head of investment products and services.

During his 25-year stint with the UBS, he played pivotal roles in developing product strategy across Asia-Pacific and establishing product platforms in Taiwan, Japan and China, said Bank of Singapore.

Mr Lim will be a member of Bank of Singapore's management committee and will report to chief executive officer Bahren Shaari.

"Leong Guan is widely recognised as one of the leading figures in the area of product innovation in Asia-Pacific, with extensive experience in business transformation. I am confident that he will further broaden Bank of Singapore’s strong franchise and its continued growth in the new decade,” said Mr Bahren in a statement.

Bank of Singapore's former global head of products Marc van de Walle has joined Standard Chartered as its new global head of wealth management. He was also concurrently the head of wealth management at OCBC previously.