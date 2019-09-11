Business insurer QBE appoints Ronak Shah as Singapore CEO

Ronak Shah was instrumental in growing the insurer's financial lines portfolio across the region.

BUSINESS insurance specialist QBE Insurance Group on Wednesday named Ronak Shah as its Singapore chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr Shah joined QBE in 2017 as regional head of financial & professional and casualty lines. He was instrumental in growing the financial lines portfolio across the Asian region, the company said.

Having worked in international broker organisations before joining QBE, Mr Shah is experienced in risk and insurance broking, underwriting, and consulting in the insurance space.

In his new role, he is responsible for the Singapore operations and will be based in the city-state. He reports to Jason Hammond, CEO of QBE Asia, who oversees regional markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong. Mr Hammond was also recently appointed to his role in February this year

sentifi.com Market voices on:

QBE said both Mr Shah and Mr Hammond’s appointments are aligned with its focus on building a more agile and customer-centred organisation for the future.

The Australia-listed insurer announced last October that it would create an international division comprising Europe and Asia operations, effective Jan 1 this year.