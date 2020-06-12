Duo to be charged with cheating 8 banks in Singapore, HK of more than US$340m

A FORMER chief finance officer (CFO) and a former treasury manager will be charged in court on Friday for their suspected involvement in cheating eight banks in Singapore and Hong Kong of more than US$340 million.

The duo allegedly created fictitious sales contracts and invoices to obtain financing from the banks between July 2017 and December 2018, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press statement on Thursday.

The loans were then disbursed to their company, according to investigations by the Commercial Affairs Department.

SPF did not identify the duo, their employer, or the banks they allegedly cheated.

The former CFO is a 60-year-old man who will face a total of 58 charges, while the former treasury manager is a 34-year-old woman who will face a total of 63 charges, SPF said.

The man faces nine counts of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat, 44 counts of abetting forgery, and five counts of abetting an arrangement to facilitate the benefits of criminal conduct.

Meanwhile, the woman faces nine counts of engaging in a conspiracy to cheat, 49 counts of abetting forgery, and five counts of abetting an arrangement to facilitate the benefits of criminal conduct.

Each offence of cheating or forgery for the purpose of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The duo may also be liable to a fine of up to S$500,000, a jail term of up to 10 years, or both, for each offence of abetting the entering of an arrangement to facilitate the benefits of criminal conduct.