You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Great Eastern completes sale of US$1.4m minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 1:40 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

INSURER Great Eastern (GE) has sold 5 per cent of its stake in PT QBE General Insurance Indonesia, which it acquired in 2018. It will continue to hold the remaining 95 per cent, GE said on Friday.

The insurer, which is majority-owned by Singapore lender OCBC Bank, had earlier announced it had agreed to sell the Indonesia-registered firm to PT Suryasono Sentosa for some US$1.4 million back in January this year. In December 2018, GE explained that this was being done to satisfy Indonesian shareholding requirements.

Khor Hock Seng, group CEO of Great Eastern Holdings, said in an announcement on Friday that Indonesia is a growth engine for the group and presents exciting opportunities.

"Together with our life subsidiary PT Great Eastern Life Indonesia and our partners, including Bank OCBC NISP, we look forward to providing a comprehensive suite of both general and life insurance solutions to better serve the needs of the business community and consumers in Indonesia," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Great Eastern had earlier bought QBE Indonesia for US$28 million as part of its broader strategy of building its general insurance operations into a significant business pillar and deepening its footprint in Indonesia.

Great Eastern shares were trading at S$26.03, up eight Singapore cents as at 1.02pm on Friday. Meanwhile, OCBC shares were trading at S$12, down 14 cents at the same time.

Banking & Finance

HSBC Q1 profit rises 31%, beats estimates

Macquarie Group warns of weaker FY20 after record profit

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

Berkshire Hathaway has been buying Amazon shares: CNBC

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_uob_030519_48.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern Q1 profit more than doubles to S$342.7m on investments

May 3, 2019
Banking & Finance

Some OCBC customers get multiple SMS alerts, duplicate transaction records; account balances not affected

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cordlife's 20% share price surge in morning trade prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening