You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to sell minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm for US$1.4m

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 8:23 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

INSURER Great Eastern has entered into a share and purchase agreement to divest a minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm, QBE Indonesia, for some US$1.4 million. 

The buyer, PT Suryasono Sentosa, will receive a 5 per cent stake in QBE Indonesia following the transaction, which is subject to approval by Indonesia’s financial services authority, Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The move comes after Great Eastern on Dec 11 said that it would sell a minority stake in QBE Indonesia after acquiring it to satisfy Indonesian shareholding requirements. 

Great Eastern, which is majority owned by Singapore lender OCBC, previously announced that it would buy QBE Indonesia for US$28 million as part of its broader strategy of building its general insurance operations into a significant business pillar and deepening its footprint in Indonesia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in Great Eastern closed at S$26.65 on Friday, down 1.1 per cent or S$0.30, while shares in OCBC last traded at S$11.47 apiece, up 0.5 per cent, or six Singapore cents. 

Companies & Markets

Rex International requests trading halt

Oxley, partner to sell Dublin Landings residential units for 175.5m euros

Keppel to sell 70% stake in Vietnam township project for about S$136m

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

UOB speeds ahead on cross-border payment

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Mark Zuckerberg considers integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger: NYT
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_KELRESTART28Y5NK_3679833.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

US government agencies gear up to restart operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening