You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Hoi Hup Realty bags maiden S$332.5m green loan

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 10:31 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE property developer Hoi Hup Realty has secured a S$332.5 million green club loan to partially finance its S$475 million acquisition of Andaz hotel.

The loan was obtained through Hoi Hup's subsidiary, Ophir-Rochor Hotel, and is the group's first green loan.

It is also the first green loan for South-east Asia's hospitality industry, according to a joint statement by OCBC Bank and Hoi Hup on Monday. 

OCBC Bank acted as the green loan adviser, while Maybank Singapore and United Overseas Bank were the other club banks under the facility. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Andaz Singapore is the latest BCA Green Mark certified property for Hoi Hup Realty. The five-star hotel received the BCA Green Mark (Hotel) Goldplus Award in 2013, for having environment-friendly features that yield energy and water savings.

SEE ALSO

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

The green loan was issued under Hoi Hup Realty's green loan framework, developed for the acquisition of Andaz Singapore in accordance with green loan principles the Loan Market Association and the Asia-Pacific Loan Market Association issued in 2018.

"It provided guidelines for Hoi Hup Realty's evaluation of the eligibility of Andaz Singapore as a green project based on its sustainability objectives, and will further guide the developer in the management of net proceeds from the green loan," Hoi Hup and OCBC said. 

Wong Swee Chun, chairman of Hoi Hup Realty noted that this green club loan demonstrates the group's commitment to sustainability in the built environment.

Linus Goh, head of global commercial banking at OCBC Bank, added: "This transaction also highlights the urgency in the shift towards green finance in our region, and we at OCBC are committed to working with our customers to uncover new opportunities across industries to finance sustainable initiatives which combat climate change."

OCBC intends to build a sustainable finance portfolio of S$10 billion by 2022. The bank added that this deal serves as a "momentum builder heading into the new year", given Singapore's ambitions to be a hub for green finance. 

Just last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced that it would develop grant schemes to support the mainstreaming of green and sustainability linked loans. The central bank also said it will launch a US$2 billion programme to accelerate the growth of Singapore's green finance ecosystem. 

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 10:37 AM
Technology

China's SenseTime expects US$750m 2019 revenue despite US ban: sources

[BEIJING] Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime, which Washington put on a trade blacklist in...

Dec 9, 2019 10:27 AM
Transport

Day 5 of public transport chaos as French strike bites

[PARIS] French commuters and tourists braced for a fifth day of public transport chaos on Monday as the government...

Dec 9, 2019 10:02 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks edged up at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business on Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and...

Dec 9, 2019 09:50 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars underpinned as speculators bail out of shorts

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars clung to recent gains on Monday as speculators cut back their short...

Dec 9, 2019 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares muted at Monday's open; STI down 0.03%

SINGAPORE shares opened slightly lower at the start of the week, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.03 per cent...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly