HSBC Singapore names 3 senior hires in retail banking, wealth management

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 1:33 PM
HSBC Singapore welcomes Alice Fok (left), Ian Yim (right) and Ranojoy Dutta as senior hires in its retail banking and wealth management business.
PHOTO: HSBC

HSBC Singapore on Thursday announced three new senior appointments within its retail banking and wealth management unit.

They are Alice Fok as head of customer propositions and marketing, Ranojoy Dutta as head of retail products, and Ian Yim as head of wealth and international which serves both domestic customers and those with international banking needs.

Ms Fok has more than 20 years of experience in retail banking across marketing and customer experience, product management, data analytics and digital banking. She was previously with Citibank Singapore, most recently as director of customer franchise in its consumer banking business.

Mr Dutta has been with HSBC Group since 2013. He joins the Singapore team from HSBC Hong Kong where he was head of regional growth, global transaction banking products and services. As head of retail products, he will oversee the various products teams which include deposits, payments solutions, credit cards, loans and mortgages.

Mr Yim has spent most of his career with HSBC Singapore. Prior to this latest role, he was head of premier international, and had been with the bank for more than 15 years. Under his leadership, the premier international team delivered strong performance while undergoing a transformational phase.

Anurag Mathur, head of retail banking and wealth management at HSBC Bank (Singapore), said: “Since we embarked on our new strategy, our business has grown exponentially and, to sustain this trajectory, we need laser-like focus on delivering excellent customer service.”

“This means generating deep customer insights, designing and delivering unique products and propositions, and having the agility to meet changing customer needs. It also requires having the right structure and people in place,” Mr Mathur added.

The three appointments were announced one day after HSBC Singapore named two new directors to its board: Penny Goh, a senior real estate lawyer from Allen & Gledhill, as well as Josh Bottomley, HSBC’s global head of digital, retail banking and wealth management.

