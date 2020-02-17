You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Manulife commits S$1m to enhance customers' Covid-19 protection benefits

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 10:44 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MANULIFE Singapore has committed S$1 million via a Covid-19 support fund to provide additional protection coverage to its customers in the Republic at no added cost.

The insurer has also committed S$100,000 to The Courage Fund, which is administered by the National Council of Social Service and Community Chest.

Manulife's additional coverage is effective from Monday until June 1 and includes diagnosis benefits and additional death benefit.

Customers diagnosed with Covid-19 in Singapore will receive a one-time immediate S$1,500 cash benefit. If the customer is hospitalised for five days or more, an additional S$2,000 cash benefit would be payable.

If a death occurs as a result of the Covid-19 diagnosis, an additional lump sum of S$30,000 would be paid out on top of the death benefit from the customer's existing policy.

SEE ALSO

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong

Great Eastern on Friday said it would implement a S$1 million support package to help customers affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. It also said it would contribute S$200,000 to The Courage Fund.

The move comes as other companies in Singapore announce initiatives to help businesses and individuals tide over the period of uncertainty. CapitaLand said on Thursday that its philanthropic arm has pledged S$300,000 to The Courage Fund.

Meanwhile, Singapore banks have also stepped in with some relief measures. These include loan restructurings, principal moratorium and extensions of tenors for loans and trade finance bills.

Banking & Finance

Binance applied for Singapore's new crypto licence, says CEO

National Australia Bank to raise A$750m via capital notes issue

Euro washout exposes deep fault lines in single-currency system

HSBC braces for massive overhaul

Funds facing trillion-dollar hit on negative-yielding debt pile

China's central bank says lenders to tolerate higher bad loans to support virus-hit firms

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 10:47 AM
Real Estate

Pricier property markets most sensitive to rates, RBA paper says

[SYDNEY] Australian monetary policy adjustments have the greatest impact on expensive property markets, a Reserve...

Feb 17, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police on Monday, in a...

Feb 17, 2020 10:23 AM
Real Estate

China's Evergrande to offer discount for all properties on sale in Feb, March

[BEIJING] China Evergrande Group , the third-largest developer by sales in the country, said on Sunday that it will...

Feb 17, 2020 10:22 AM
Garage

Masayoshi Son's other big property bet has some real problems

[TOKYO] Last March, months before the meltdown at WeWork, Masayoshi Son worked through the prospects for another one...

Feb 17, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks fall at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday as the death toll from China's new coronavirus jumped and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly