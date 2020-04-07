You are here

No hospitalisation coverage for those who violate Singapore's Covid-19 travel advisory: LIA

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 10:36 AM
INTEGRATED Shield Plan insurers have aligned their policy coverage terms with the government’s measures to minimise the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Life Insurance Association of Singapore (LIA Singapore) announced on Monday night.

With immediate effect, Singapore residents and long-term pass holders will not be able to claim under MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) if they leave Singapore from March 27 in disregard of travel advisories, are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and have onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents who meet these three criteria are not allowed to claim from MediShield Life or IPs for treatments at public or private hospitals.

Similarly, foreigners who meet the criteria will not be able to claim from Medisave-approved non-IPs as those plans are subject to the same requirements as IPs.

“Life insurers in Singapore are aligned with the government’s position on this matter, and support efforts to minimise the spread of Covid-19,” LIA Singapore said.

Last month, to deter people from travelling overseas, the Ministry of Health announced that any Singapore resident or long-term pass holder will be charged unsubsidised rates for their inpatient stays at public hospitals, if they leave the country from March 27, are admitted for suspected Covid-19 and have onset of symptoms within 14 days of returning to Singapore.

On Monday evening, Singapore reported 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus along with two new clusters.

