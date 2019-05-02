You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Scandal-hit Australian banks earmark billions to repay customers

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 1:13 PM

lwx_nab_020519_78.jpg
Industry heavyweight the National Australia Bank on Thursday became the latest bank to outline the mounting cost of refunding ripped-off customers following a government probe into the sector.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's big banks - once among the most profitable in the world - are being forced to amass war chests worth billions of dollars to reimburse customers for years of dodgy fees.

Industry heavyweight the National Australia Bank on Thursday became the latest bank to outline the mounting cost of refunding ripped-off customers following a government probe into the sector.

The company announced it had set aside A$1.1 billion (S$1.05 billion) in the last financial year to remediate customers.

A year-long Royal Commission exposed rampant bank malpractice that included charging fees to dead people, charging fees for no services at all, aggressive selling tactics and poor advice that led to significant financial upheaval for clients.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The year-long investigation singled out NAB for especially harsh criticism, forcing the departure of the firm's CEO and chairman.

It "forced us to confront broader issues of how we treat customers", the bank said in a statement Thursday.

Earlier this week NAB's competitor ANZ said it had set aside A$928 million in remediation costs since the first half of the 2017 financial year and contacted more than 276,000 customers.

Commonwealth Bank and Westpac have taken similar steps.

The total cost for the sector could be as much as A$6 billion, according to a Macquarie Research estimate.

The costs - although a fraction of revenues - are beginning to be felt on the banks' bottom lines, at a time when the housing market is slowing, and they are being asked to increase capital holdings.

Announcing half-yearly earnings, NAB said it would defer the "majority" of management bonuses and cut shareholder dividends by 16 per cent to protect the firm's balance sheet during a "challenging" period.

NAB said that in the past six months it had put aside A$525 million for "customer-related remediation costs", bringing the total provisions to A$1.1 billion.

The bank said there was "potential for additional costs, although the amounts and timing remain uncertain".

AFP

Banking & Finance

Central banks boost gold demand amid geopolitical worries: WGC

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May urges women to apply for top job at Bank of England

Canada investment fund IMCO eyes Singapore for regional headquarters

Australian, New Zealand dollars on edge as rate decisions draw nearer

NAB cuts dividend for first time in decade as economy slows

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today

May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Canada investment fund IMCO eyes Singapore for regional headquarters

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening