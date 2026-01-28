13 SGX counters qualify for reduced board lot size

Under proposed changes, investors could buy shares of these companies in lots of 10, instead of the current 100

SGX issued a consultation paper on Jan 23 with proposals which include lowering the standard board lot size PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has confirmed that 13 stocks qualify for reduced board lot sizes under a proposal that aims to make share investing more affordable.

This follows the bourse operator’s Jan 23 consultation paper, which includes a proposal to lower the standard board lot size from 100 units to 10 units for instruments priced above S$10 and up to S$100, and one unit for instruments priced above S$100.

To illustrate, DBS shares closed at S$59.54 on Wednesday (Jan 28). Under the prevailing rules, an investor would need to buy 100 shares for close to S$6,000. With the reduced board lot size, they could buy just 10 shares at under S$600.

The 13 qualifying counters include the local banks, other Straits Times Index (STI) constituents, and companies in industries such as pharmaceuticals, insurance and software engineering.

All of them are within the S$10-to-S$100 instrument price range, which will allow investors to buy 10 units instead of 100 at a time.

SGX noted that daily turnover for the banks – DBS , OCBC and UOB – rose “more than 30 per cent year on year”.

SEE ALSO Reduced SGX board lot sizes a win for investors, but issues remain DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Other qualifying constituents of the blue-chip barometer – Jardine Matheson , SGX , Venture and Keppel – have displayed “good momentum”, with one-year returns of 15 to 67 per cent.

SGX said the 13 qualifying counters contributed a daily turnover of S$542 million in 2025 – a 30 per cent increase year on year – and collectively account for 36.9 per cent of trading activity.

SGX intends to implement the proposed changes in mid-2026.