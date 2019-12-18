You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acesian Partners settles legal disputes, issues profit warning

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 10:14 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CATALIST-LISTED Acesian Partners has reached a settlement on several long-standing legal disputes relating to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Acesian Star (S) Pte Ltd (ASPL), which is under judicial management.

Acesian Partners said on Wednesday that all parties have agreed to amicably settle, on a "drop hands" basis without the payment of any money by and to any party.

The company also issued a profit warning for the fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2019, in another filing on Wednesday. It noted that the settlement is expected to have an adverse material impact on the group's consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share for the year.

This is mainly due to the likely write-off of the majority of ASPL's non-recoverable assets, which is estimated to be S$5.1 million after being partially offset by the extinguishment of debts from the settlement, Acesian Partners said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the expected losses are not expected to affect the group's ability to continue as a going concern, and the group's financial position is "stable", it added.

SEE ALSO

Winding-up application against Chinese Global Investors withdrawn

Among the legal proceedings discontinued under the settlement was an arbitration filed by ASPL against Takenaka Corp over a drawn-out payment dispute for works done at Singapore Changi Airport's Terminal 4. The Japanese firm was the T4 project's main contractor, and it had awarded two sub-contracts to ASPL in 2014 and 2015 before terminating ASPL from both projects in 2016.

ASPL and its additional judicial manager KordaMentha will also drop a clawback action they had filed against Acesian Partners, two subsidiaries and four employees to seek repayment of preferential payments made by ASPL to the three firms.

Meanwhile, Acesian Partners will withdraw its appeal against the High Court's decision to award a sum of S$1.98 million to ASPL's judicial manager, Deloitte & Touche.

The settlement brings the protracted disputes to a close and allows the Acesian Partners group to focus its time and resources to reorient and restructure its businesses, the company said.

Shares of Acesian Partners, which provides environment-control exhaust systems, were unchanged at S$0.013 as at 9.13am.

Companies & Markets

Targeted approach to market regulations to continue

New Hyflux investor floats offer for debts

Recovery on track for Singapore's hoteliers

Cromwell E-Reit to dispose of 12 Europe properties

SPH's 21%-owned JV wins HDB digital display tender with S$1.82m bid

A-HTrust suspends trading; books closure on Dec 18

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:20 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong exchange to slash IPO price-to-trading gap in 2020: executive

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong Stock Exchange hopes to slash the time between pricing an IPO (initial public offering)...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but dealers show signs of slowing

[HONG KONG] Asian markets edged up on Wednesday but investors appear to be taking their foot off the pedal after the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:59 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, China make UN proposal to ease North Korea sanctions

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] Russia and China on Monday proposed easing sanctions against nuclear-armed North...

Dec 18, 2019 10:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

[HOUSTON] WaterBridge Holdings LLC, a US company that handles water for the fracking industry, is scooping up more...

Dec 18, 2019 10:49 AM
Technology

Aztech Group mulls S$400m IPO of tech unit on SGX

[KUALA LUMPUR] Aztech Group Ltd, a Singapore-based conglomerate, is considering a listing of its technology unit on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly