Temasek is "seriously considering" having inhouse operating specialists as it becomes a more active investor, says Nagi Hamiyeh, head of the portfolio development group.

"Active but not activist: Temasek’s Nagi Hamiyeh on creating value"

TEMASEK’S creation of a portfolio development function four years ago has made it a more active investor than ever.

Early wins from this stance include a significant revaluation gain for restructured asset manager Keppel and record profits for national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Nagi Hamiyeh, who heads the portfolio development group, emphasises that Temasek was not the sole engineer of these transformations.

“All the decisions have to be taken by the boards of these companies. We don’t direct our companies; we don’t tell them what to do,” Hamiyeh told The Business Times in an interview.

All the same, Hamiyeh, who this year marks his 19th year with the state investor, can remember...