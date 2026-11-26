Independent non-executive director Tim Wise will step in as representative of the Keswick family on JMH’s board

Hongkong Land on Thursday (Nov 26) announced that Adam Keswick will step down from its board with effect from Dec 31, 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) announced on Thursday (Nov 26) that Adam Keswick will step down from the board effective Dec 31, 2026.

Tim Wise, who joined the board as an independent non-executive director in 2025, will step into the role of representative of the Keswick family on the board.

Richard Goyder will join the board as an independent non-executive director and will be appointed to the audit committee on Thursday, replacing Wise.

Keswick joined JMH’s board in 2007, and has served as a non-executive director of Hongkong Land since 2012. Hongkong Land said in a separate statement that he will also be stepping down from its board.

Keswick – whose family controls the Jardine group – will continue to be an adviser to JMH chairman Ben Keswick, his first cousin, and retain his role as a director of Matheson & Co, the group’s London corporate office.

Hongkong Land is a core subsidiary of Jardine Matheson, with JMH holding over 50 per cent ownership and serving as its controlling shareholder.

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Fifteen years on board

During Adam Keswick’s almost 15 years on the board, Hongkong Land navigated challenging market conditions, the company said in its bourse filing.

It strengthened its premium commercial portfolios in Hong Kong and Singapore, developed an extensive portfolio of commercial and mixed-use properties across the Chinese mainland, and undertook its largest investment in the development of Westbund Central in Shanghai.

In February, it set up its inaugural private real estate fund, the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund, with an initial assets under management valued at S$8 billion.

More recently, it launched the US$1 billion transformation of its Landmark portfolio in Central, Hong Kong.

Lincoln Pan, director of Hongkong Land, said: “Adam Keswick has provided valued support, advice and stewardship to Hongkong Land throughout his 15 years on the board.”

“His experience, judgment and long-term perspective have been greatly valued as Hongkong Land has navigated periods of significant change and evolution. The board is deeply grateful for his longstanding commitment and contribution to the company.”

JMH ended Thursday at US$60.38, up US$0.25 or 0.4 per cent, while Hongkong Land was US$0.07 or 0.83 per cent higher at US$8.53, before the announcement.