Adrian Chui steps down as CEO of ESR-Reit

The search for his replacement has begun

Adrian Chui, CEO and executive director of the manager of ESR-Reit, has held his roles since 2017. PHOTO: ESR-REIT

[SINGAPORE] The manager of ESR Real Estate Investment Trust ( ESR-Reit ) on Friday (Aug 28) announced that Adrian Chui will step down as its CEO and executive director.

The 50-year-old is stepping down from his positions to “pursue other professional interests”, a representative from the Reit manager told The Business Times.

Chui, who has held his roles since 2017, will “continue to carry out his duties... and will work closely with the board and ESR Group representatives to ensure an orderly and seamless transition of his responsibilities”, the manager said in a bourse filing.

The manager added that the search for his replacement has begun “with support from the group”, and that it will “make a further announcement in due course”.

Units of ESR-Reit ended flat at S$2.30 on Friday, before the announcement.