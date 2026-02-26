The Business Times
HOT STOCK

AEM shares up over 15% following positive H2 results; hit 1-year high of S$2.34 at midday

Its net profit is up 32% year on year at S$13.9 million

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 10:08 AM — Updated Thu, Feb 26, 2026 · 12:25 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The board of directors recommends a final dividend of S$0.013 per share for the financial year.
    [SINGAPORE] Shares of semiconductor company AEM jumped more than 15 per cent on Thursday (Feb 26) at midday, on the back of a significant year-on-year increase in its net profit to S$13.9 million for H2 FY2025.

    The counter, which is trading cum dividend, hit S$2.22, up 9.4 per cent or S$0.19 as at 9.50 am. It pared gains soon after, easing to S$2.20, but still trading 8.4 per cent or S$0.17 higher. Subsequently, it rose to S$2.25 as at 10.09 am, up 10.8 per cent or S$0.22.

    AEM gained more ground by the midday break, up 15.3 per cent or S$0.31 at S$2.34 after 12.2 million shares changed hands.

    The company’s net profit rose 32 per cent on the year from S$10.5 million previously. Revenue for its second half stood at S$209.1 million, up 1 per cent from S$206.8 million in H2 FY2024.

    As for FY2025, revenue increased 5 per cent to S$399.3 million from S$380.4 million.

    The group attributed its recent performance to the “successful ramp-up to high-volume manufacturing” for its second artificial intelligence/high-performance computing customer, which more than offset a decline in revenue from another customer.

    The board of directors recommended a final dividend of S$0.013 per share for the financial year, resuming dividend payouts to shareholders.

    They will be paid out on May 22.

