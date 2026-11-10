AEM, UMS, CSE Global shares rebound after last week’s tech rout

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AEM leads the rebound among the three counters, rising by as much as 12%

The FTSE ST Technology Index fell 10% last week, recording S$71 million in net institutional outflows. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Shares of AEM, UMS Integration and CSE Global rose on Tuesday (Nov 10) morning, clawing back some ground after last week’s sharp sell-off in technology stocks.

AEM rose as much as 12 per cent to S$6.99 in morning trading. It then slipped to end the day at S$6.84.

UMS Integration gained about 5 per cent to S$1.79, and then eased to close at S$1.75.

CSE Global advanced some 5 per cent to reach a high of S$0.875, then pared some gains to close at S$0.85.

The three counters had fallen sharply last week, amid a broader retreat by technology stocks. AEM was the worst hit of the trio, shedding 16.8 per cent and recording S$27.1 million of net institutional outflows.

UMS fell 15.9 per cent with S$10.1 million of outflow, and CSE Global lost 6.3 per cent with S$10.9 million of outflow.

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The FTSE ST Technology Index fell 10 per cent over the same period, recording total net institutional outflows of S$71 million, said the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

SGX said the global sell-off was led by weakness among semiconductor, technology hardware, software and telecommunications stocks, amid concerns over artificial intelligence spending, regulation and the returns on such investments following the US midterm elections.

The rebound mirrored US tech stocks on Monday, signalling the resilience of the sector, said James Ooi, chief market strategist at Tiger Brokers.

Investors have shown willingness to buy the dip, he added, with the market “absorbing corrections through sector rotation and dip buying, rather than experiencing a broad-based retreat from equities”.