As agentic finance matures, robust domestic frameworks will need to be matched by global alignment, she adds

Tin, MetaComp’s co-president, says the company is seeing demand for its payment solutions among advanced tech, AI and medtech firms. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] The rise of agentic payments is creating a new era where finance can “think, act and settle” autonomously at the same time, but capturing this opportunity safely is key, said Tin Pei Ling, co-president of payments company MetaComp.

She described programmable money and agentic artificial intelligence as “almost like a perfect match”, with stablecoins enabling round-the-clock settlement while AI agents can independently initiate and optimise transactions at speed.

But as institutions begin allowing AI agents to execute financial transactions, concerns have emerged over increased risks such as fraud, Tin told The Business Times.

“These (concerns) are valid, but at the same time this shouldn’t stop us,” she said, highlighting the need for clear regulations alongside tools and technology to help enforce them.

Tin cited MetaComp’s approach to developing regulatory technology solutions such as VisionX, a compliance system that monitors risk across both traditional fiat databases and blockchain ledgers.

To govern autonomous AI transactions, the company also launched the StableX Know Your Agent Framework in April, which is a governance framework that defines an AI agent’s registered identity, authority and accountability.

“In today’s context, a lot of things are retrospective, which means that transactions may have already happened. Then you sample, check and take action if there’s something wrong,” said Tin, who is also a Member of Parliament.

“Technology has allowed us to be a bit more pre-emptive and proactive, as opposed to retrospective.”

Agentic infrastructure for Asean

Founded in 2018, MetaComp connects fiat and stablecoin payment rails through what it calls a Web2.5 architecture, combining blockchain technology with existing financial architecture.

The company, which holds a Major Payment Institution licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said on Nov 17 that it was scaling its StableX Agentic Network to carry more cross-border payments into and across South-east Asia, for banks, payment service providers and businesses.

The network is designed for payments made by agents and humans, with governance built into how they take part, said MetaComp.

Through this network, institutions can pay out in local currency in six Asean markets: Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand. They can also collect local currency in Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, with Vietnam to follow.

Tin noted that settlement times for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) making cross-border payments can take days using traditional payment rails.

“If their cash is being locked up because it cannot settle, (SMEs) cannot receive it in time. Then further downstream, they cannot pay their suppliers or for other things, and that could represent quite a significant opportunity cost,” she said.

Stablecoins have been able to address this challenge, said Tin. “It’s not to replace the good old Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) per se, but at least (to) offer a compelling alternative.”

MetaComp is seeing demand for its payment solutions, particularly among advanced tech, AI and medtech companies based in Singapore and North Asia, said Tin.

“As these firms expand their footprints into emerging markets, they require a trusted payments partner with versatile, cross-border capabilities to manage overseas suppliers and buyers.”

The company said in March that it raised US$35 million across two funding rounds within three months, drawing backing from investors including Alibaba.

In November, MetaComp raised around US$10 million from Tether and Further Asset Management, bringing its pre-Series A funding round to about US$45 million.

Its latest capital injections are being used to deepen capabilities across its StableX Agentic Network, and secure regulatory approvals to expand payment corridors across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, noted Tin.

The agentic network is designed for payments made by agents and humans, with governance built into how they take part.

Since November 2025, the company said its network has grown to over 1,000 members, reaching more than 100,000 users. Based on a press release, MetaComp has an annual transaction volume run rate of US$14 billion for the 2026 financial year, and was full-year net profitable in 2025.

Global coordination

Tin stressed that as agentic finance matures, robust domestic frameworks will need to be matched by global alignment.

“The genie is already out of the bottle; no point wishing it away. So we better make sure that the governance, the safety, and all the interventions that we need to make are ready,” she said.

Over the next year, international coordination will be critical to prevent fragmented standards across different platforms and institutions.

Tin echoed sentiments shared by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the United Nations on Sep 26, calling for a unified framework convention on AI safety.

“If we leave it to institutions, it will be very slow because there will be competition, and there could even be distrust among each other,” Tin said.

“How do we make sure that we level up and are interoperable? Who should be setting the standards? If there is an international body that can coordinate this, then that’s a different story.”

Tin, who entered the financial industry in 2023, said the rapid pace of technological change has created opportunities for newcomers in the industry.

“In fintech, things are moving really fast. There are always new technologies, solutions and ideas that emerge, and that actually levelled the playing field,” she said.

“Everyone is trying to keep up, to learn, and to see how to make the best out of this.”