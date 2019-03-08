You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral Assets names new CFO

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 9:56 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alliance Mineral Assets has appointed Ron Chamberlain as chief financial officer (CFO), commencing March 18, 2019.

Mr Chamberlain replaces Shaun Menezes, who resigned after the company merged with Tawana Resources (Tawana), and Craig Hasson - Tawana’s CFO who has been fulfilling the interim CFO duties for Alliance and has chosen to focus on a commercial role within the merged group.

Mr Chamberlain is a chartered accountant with more than 28 years of experience in the resources industry. His expertise is in project development and production accounting, financing, financial risk management and tax structuring. 

He has held senior roles with other publicly listed Australian mineral producers, including Iluka Resources Limited and Paladin Energy Limited. He was most recently CFO of Australia Exchange-listed Vimy Resources Limited.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alliance Mineral managing director Mark Calderwood said Mr Chamberlain's skill set and experience will be a valuable addition as the company continues to "build its production profile at the Bald Hill Mine, consolidate its balance sheet and finalise additional long-term offtake arrangements for the balance of its lithium and tantalum production".

As at 9.24am on Friday, Alliance Mineral shares were down 0.1 Singapore cent at S$0.182.

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening