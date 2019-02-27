You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alliance Mineral Assets CFO resigned in January

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 2:08 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED miner Alliance Mineral Assets on Wednesday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Shaun Menezes had resigned in January to "pursue other career opportunities", and that the late lodgement of this announcement was due to an "administrative oversight". 

Mr Menezes served as the company's CFO for slightly more than a year since Nov 21, 2017, and resigned with effect from Jan 14, 2019. 

Over the past 12 months, there has been seven cessations of appointments related to key personnel in the company, a regulatory filing on Wednesday show. 

Nonetheless, in its filing with the Singapore bourse, Alliance Mineral Assets noted that its sponsor PrimePartners Corporate Finance is satisfied that there are no material reasons for the cessation of Mr Menezes, other than those disclosed in its announcement. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In addition, there are no concerns with regard to the financial reporting that led to the departure of Mr Menezes, and there are no disagreements between Mr Menezes and the company's board of directors with regard to the practices that will have an impact on the company's financial reporting," the company said. 

Mr Menezes was responsible for the group's finance and accounting functions. He was also in charge of overseeing the group's financial operations, treasury and tax activities. 

Craig Hasson, CFO of Alliance Mineral Asset's subsidiary, Tawana Resources NL, is currently undertaking the roles and responsibilities of Mr Menezes, the company said. 

Mr Menezes owns some 1.125 million shares in the company. 

As at 1.30pm on Wednesday, the counter was trading flat at 20 Singapore cents apiece. 

Companies & Markets

Sea Ltd: Losses of 95 cents announced for fourth quarter

China Everbright Water files proofs for HK dual listing

Cromwell E-Reit posts 13-month DPU below forecast at 4.1 euro cents

Hot stock: KrisEnergy shares down 6.2% after wider Q4 loss

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

Abundance International widens fiscal 2018 loss to US$743,000

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
4 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ak_rm_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

Kampong-Bahru.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

Pair of Kampong Bahru Road shophouses up for sale with S$13m to S$13.65m guide price

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening