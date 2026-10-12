Amazon is in talks to buy US$7 billion AI startup Decart, WSJ reports

The purchase could wrap up soon if the negotiations do not collapse, the journal says

[WASHINGTON] Amazon is in negotiations to acquire Decart AI, an artificial intelligence startup, in a deal that could be valued at around US$7 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The purchase could be wrapped up soon if the negotiations do not collapse, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In September, Anthropic decided against acquiring Decart AI.

The Claude chatbot maker had been in talks to buy Decart for about US$6 billion and had performed due diligence on the target.

Decart was founded in 2023 by three Israeli engineers, brothers Dean and Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev. BLOOMBERG