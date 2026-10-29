The Business Times
business-time-50
BROKERS’ TAKE

Analysts cut Mapletree Industrial Trust targets amid ‘murky’ DPU outlook; CGSI downgrades to ‘hold’ 

Research houses note that Singapore remains a bright spot, with rental reversion rising to 6.9% in Q2

Summarise
Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Oct 29, 2026 · 01:17 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Mapletree Industrial Trust’s portfolio occupancy is down one percentage point quarter on quarter at 89.7%, dragged by its North America portfolio.
    • Mapletree Industrial Trust’s portfolio occupancy is down one percentage point quarter on quarter at 89.7%, dragged by its North America portfolio. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Analysts from CGS International (CGSI) and DBS Group Research have lowered their target prices for Mapletree Industrial Trust ( MIT ) amid rising debt costs which might delay its distribution per unit (DPU) recovery.

    CGSI cut its target price to S$1.89 from S$2.22, and downgraded the trust to “hold” from “add”. DBS also lowered its target price to S$1.70 from its initial S$1.95, and maintained its “hold” call.

    The cuts in target price comes after MIT’s results on Tuesday (Oct 27), when it posted a 6.6 per cent dip in DPU for the second quarter ended Sep 30.

    Brokers' Takemapletree industrial trustSingapore REITs

    TRENDING NOW

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    Shares of BCA, one of Indonesia’s largest banks, surged more than 7% on Wednesday to 5,275 rupiah. As at noon on Thursday, it retreated to 5,025 rupiah.

    DBS denies rumours of Indonesian subsidiary merger with Bank Central Asia; analysts cautious on deal

    An "In Europe For Europe" sign beside an XPeng EV at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct 13.

    The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe

    A worker in New York unloading packages from online agent Amazon, which has blocked agentic shopping.

    How your AI agent may level the playing field against companies

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More