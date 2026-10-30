Analysts cut target price for Wilmar amid regulatory overhang, higher raw material costs

BROKERS’ TAKE

The company’s nine-month earnings for the period ended Sep 30 are below banks’ estimates

Wilmar on Wednesday announced that it has reversed its loss in the year-ago period, reporting a Q3 profit of US$281 million for the period ended Sep 30. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Analysts have reduced their target price for Wilmar International, citing regulatory risks arising from the haze-related probe, alongside higher raw material prices caused by El Nino.

CGS International (CGSI) reduced the company’s target price to S$3.15 from S$3.60, while maintaining its “hold” call.

Jacquelyn Yow from CGSI said that the house maintained its position over uncertainty related to Indonesia’s palm oil policies and haze-related enquiries by the National Environmental Agency (NEA).