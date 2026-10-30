Analysts cut target price for Wilmar amid regulatory overhang, higher raw material costs
The company’s nine-month earnings for the period ended Sep 30 are below banks’ estimates
- Wilmar on Wednesday announced that it has reversed its loss in the year-ago period, reporting a Q3 profit of US$281 million for the period ended Sep 30. PHOTO: ST
[SINGAPORE] Analysts have reduced their target price for Wilmar International, citing regulatory risks arising from the haze-related probe, alongside higher raw material prices caused by El Nino.
CGS International (CGSI) reduced the company’s target price to S$3.15 from S$3.60, while maintaining its “hold” call.
Jacquelyn Yow from CGSI said that the house maintained its position over uncertainty related to Indonesia’s palm oil policies and haze-related enquiries by the National Environmental Agency (NEA).
TRENDING NOW
If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia
Indonesia stocks suffer worst plunge in nearly 30 years as MSCI proposes standalone status
China’s market is tougher than ever. Where can Singapore firms still find room to grow?
Nvidia CEO says ties to Singapore firm under spying probe were ‘normal’