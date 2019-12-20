You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repay loan

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 4:19 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SUNVIC Chemical Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Jurong Chemical, has received another letter of demand.

This time, it is for the immediate repayment of a 35 million yuan (S$6.8 million) loan, which bears an annual interest of 13.5 per cent, mainboard-listed Sunvic said in a bourse filing on Friday.

The lender, Xiangshui City Asset Investment Holding Group (XCAIH), sent the letter of demand dated Dec 13 to Jiangsu Jurong after the loan came due on Dec 12.

Sunvic said there will be a material and adverse impact on the group’s financial position, business and operations, in the event that XCAIH commences legal proceedings against Jiangsu Jurong and if Sunvic is unable to repay the loan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loan is secured by land use rights held and buildings owned by Jiangsu Jurong, as well as a corporate guarantee by Yixing Danson Technology and personal guarantees by Yang Guoqiang and Hu Yanping.

SEE ALSO

Alita Resources refinances debt with A$70m loan from prospective Chinese buyer

Yixing Danson Technology is owned by Sunvic’s outgoing chief executive officer (CEO) Sun Xiao, who has resigned and will leave the company on Feb 8, 2020. Meanwhile, executive director Mr Yang has also quit and departed the firm in November. Mr Sun and Mr Yang’s resignations came after Sunvic’s audit committee recommended disciplinary action against them for their involvement in corporate guarantees provided for 222.5 million yuan in loans.

Mdm Hu is a substantial shareholder of Sunvic and also Mr Sun’s mother.

XCAIH’s sole shareholder is the Office of Xiangshui County State Owned Asset Management Committee, a third party unrelated to Sunvic.

Jiangsu Jurong had obtained the 35 million yuan loan from XCAIH in November, to repay a 34.2 million loan provided by another lender, China Construction Bank Corporation (CCBC).

The CCBC loan came due this August, after which Jiangsu Jurong received a letter of demand from CCBC for its immediate repayment. The loan was used for Jiangsu Jurong’s working capital.

According to an Oct 2 filing, Jiangsu Jurong and its subsidiary also received four other letters of demand from other Chinese banks. The total amount due and repayable from those four loans plus the CCBC loan had been 166.1 million yuan, the Oct 2 filing stated.

Trading in Sunvic Chemical shares has been suspended since Jan 14 on the company’s request. The counter last traded at 2.2 Singapore cents.

Companies & Markets

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

The Hour Glass transfers stake in Vietnam unit to Thai associate

Straits Trading unit invests in A$36m debt for Melbourne home project

GYP Properties misses out on New Zealand land-buy deal

AsiaPhos ex-staff take severance pay claim to labour arbitration

Accordia Golf Trust's parent weighs purchase of all its golf courses

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

OEL controlling shareholder sells off 29.6% interest for S$6.04m

THE controlling shareholder of property management group OEL (Holdings) has sold off his entire stake in the company...

Dec 20, 2019 07:37 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi to skip Davos, deflating hopes for Trump summit

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping isn't planning to attend the World Economic Forum in January, according to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:34 PM
Government & Economy

German parliament passes disputed climate reform package

[BERLIN] The German parliament's upper house approved a wide-ranging climate policy reform package on Friday, ending...

Dec 20, 2019 07:24 PM
Technology

Google fined 150m euros by France

[PARIS] France's competition authority fined Google 150 million euros (S$226.1 million) for anti-competitive...

Dec 20, 2019 07:21 PM
Government & Economy

Rouhani visits Japan as US seeks to cut off Iran's exports

[TOKYO] Hassan Rouhani arrives on the first visit by an Iranian president to Japan in 19 years, just as the US...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly