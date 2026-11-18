It guides prospective investors that it expects to price the shares at the high end of the range or above

Anthropic and its seven co-founders are marketing 825 million shares in aggregate for US$70 to US$78 each, according to its filings. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ANTHROPIC is on the cusp of pricing potentially the biggest initial public offering of all time, defying days of volatility in technology stocks that threaten to weigh on the startup’s long-awaited debut.

The artificial intelligence model maker is guiding prospective investors in its IPOs that it expects to price the shares at the high end of the price range or above, Bloomberg News reported early on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Demand is cresting, with bankers briefing that the IPO is close to seven times oversubscribed, people familiar with the matter have said.

Anthropic and its seven co-founders are marketing 825 million shares in aggregate for US$70 to US$78 each, according to its filings.

At the top of the price range, and including a US$26 billion private placement, the IPO would raise US$90.4 billion – topping SpaceX’s record US$75 billion base deal – and give the company a fully diluted valuation of about US$1.4 trillion.

The stock market did not offer a soft landing for the Claude chatbot maker, with the Nasdaq 100 Index dropping 2.7 per cent in the past week.

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Nvidia, which is buying about US$10 billion of Anthropic stock as part of the private placement, is set to rebound after the chipmaker reported earnings on Tuesday that beat expectations.

That takes some of the sting out of its decline since chief executive officer Jensen Huang was ousted on Nov 12.

“Does anybody ever really look back and say, ‘It would’ve been great if only they’d gone public the week before when the market was up’,” said Peter Singlehurst, head of the private companies team at Baillie Gifford.

“Nobody says that. Anthropic will succeed or fail for a multitude of different reasons, none of which are whether the market was up or down on the day they list.”

Completing the IPO is a historic moment for AI, marking the first market debut by one of the handful of companies making the most advanced models, from discovering new miracle drugs to navigating complex legal and accounting rules to running a factory.

Anthropic has introduced so-called vertical solutions in these areas, with particular emphasis on healthcare and life sciences. It counts Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan as one of its board members.

Claude Code, Anthropic’s platform for software developers, is already widely adopted, including within the company itself – more than 90 per cent of contributions to Anthropic’s code base were written by Claude, the filing shows.

The company has predominantly built its business on demand from corporations, rather than individuals.

“Consumer use cases are not that sophisticated and consumers, I don’t believe, are going to pay ten times more for a model that’s ten times better,” said Singlehurst. “Enterprises will.”

The debut is set to extend Anthropic’s fundraising lead over OpenAI, which is not planning to do an IPO before 2027. The company is raising funds at a US$1.25 trillion valuation, people familiar with the matter have said.

It will also enhance the personal fortunes of the co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei, who are offering 3.38 million shares each in the IPO, the filing shows.

Each of them would have a net worth of about US$18 billion based on the IPO pricing at the midpoint of the range, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the lead banks on the deal, are expected to add to the substantial fees they have already collected this year.

At the top of the price range, completing Anthropic’s IPO would push 2026’s US listing volume to a record, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

IPOs on US exchanges have raised US$165 billion, excluding blank-check firms and other financial vehicles, versus the all-time high of US$195 billion reached in 2021.

Fear gauge

However today’s offering prices, the true test for Anthropic, and AI model makers, will come in Thursday’s trading.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has soared above 25 in recent days, a level where companies would typically consider postponing their debuts.

Anthropic is expected to see a lift from index-tracking funds generating billions of dollars in demand.

If it qualifies for early inclusion, it could join the Russell 1000 and the Nasdaq 100 as soon as December. FTSE Russell and Nasdaq changed their rules in 2026 to speed the inclusion of large new listings.

The wider market will need to digest Anthropic’s committed spending through 2045, primarily on computing power and chips, which is set to total nearly US$901 billion.

About US$71 billion worth – more than the individual market caps of roughly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies – is due just in the year through Sep 30, 2027, the filings show.

Anthropic reported a US$567 million operating loss in the third quarter, primarily driven by US$5 billion of computing costs under short-term commitments and US$2 billion of non-cash charges related to the company’s charitable donation-matching programme.

Still, investors have so far focused on the company’s run-rate revenue of US$81 billion as of Oct 31, up US$10 billion from the end of September.

Anthropic defines the metric as annualising consumption-based fees for a trailing 28-day period and subscription-based fees for a single month.

Goldman Sachs research analysts are modelling for Anthropic’s annual revenue to soar to roughly US$685 billion by 2030, Bloomberg News has reported.

To pull off that feat, it will need to fend off AI pricing pressures from cheaper open-weight models, including from Chinese developers.

The company will also need to continue pursuing its stated goal of developing AI safely.

Regulators, investors and even Anthropic’s employees have flagged the significant risk of humans losing control of the technology, with one putting the chance of AI eliminating all humans in the next decade at greater than 10 per cent.

In its filings, the company warned that the technology could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”, if the technology is not developed with adequate safeguards and oversight.

Nearly six years after its founding, Anthropic has structured itself as a public benefit corporation that balances shareholder interests with those of society, and whose governance includes a Long-Term Benefit Trust that has the power to elect and remove a majority of the members of the company’s board.

The speed at which Anthropic became a juggernaut is difficult to quantify in a market that has seen companies stay private for decades before going public. The company, in that way, is an anomaly that Baillie Gifford’s Singlehurst calls simply: a bigger, faster company.

“Never has so much wealth been created so quickly in a single company,” he said. “SpaceX took 20 years to get there, this company took six years.”

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading Anthropic’s IPO, with participation from 20 other banks, the filing shows. The stock is expected to price Wednesday and trade the following day on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. BLOOMBERG