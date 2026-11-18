‘It’s business as usual,’ says interim CEO Colette Kress

NVIDIA, the world’s largest chipmaker, delivered a sales forecast that exceeded Wall Street estimates, signaling that demand remains strong following the chaotic exit of chief executive officer Jensen Huang. Revenue will grow 75 per cent in the next fiscal year, Nvidia said as part of its quarterly earnings update on Tuesday (Nov 17), up from a previous forecast of 70 per cent.

Sales will be US$130 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, plus or minus 3 per cent. Analysts had estimated US$125.3 billion on average. “It’s business as usual,” chief financial officer Colette Kress, who is serving as Nvidia’s interim CEO, said during a conference call. “We’ve engaged with our customers. We’ve engaged with our suppliers, our partners. They’re all 100 per cent behind us.” The outlook suggests that Nvidia will continue to benefit from soaring AI computing demand — even as the challenges surrounding the company mount.

The chipmaker is operating without Huang at the helm for the first time in its 33-year history, and there have been growing fears that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure will slow. During the call, the company quashed speculation that Huang may be brought back, with its chairman saying the board “unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” The board also added US$150 billion to the chipmaker’s stock-buyback programme. The news provided solace to investors, who had sent the stock tumbling in recent weeks. The shares rebounded more than 5 per cent in late trading. The Santa Clara, California-based company cut ties with Huang last week over a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who is now under investigation for potentially spying on behalf of China. During the conference call, Nvidia said it would no longer be shipping its licensed Hopper data centre products to China. Though the company was allowed to offer those components under US export rules, it’s facing a backlash from US lawmakers over technology sales to the Asian nation. Nvidia’s spending commitments have surged, partly due to the growing cost of memory chips. It’s now on the hook to spend US$518 billion, up from US$366 billion three months ago. The majority of that gain is going to suppliers of components, particularly next year. Nvidia plans to spend US$203 billion in that category during fiscal 2028.

Nvidia’s Kress noted that customers and suppliers had voiced their support for Nvidia during its CEO crisis. In particular, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s leadership visited Nvidia’s office this week, she said. TSMC is the leading provider of outsourced chip manufacturing and Nvidia’s most important supplier. Gross margin, the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production, will be about 71.5 per cent in the current period, the company said. That would be down from nearly 75 per cent three months ago, but Kress said that the benchmark will bottom out in the current quarter. Nvidia has embarked on a search for a new CEO. In addition to naming Kress the interim leader last week, the company also elevated board member Harvey Jones to the chairman job. That marked the first time Nvidia has had someone in that role. Earlier on Tuesday, Huang said he was willing to return to Nvidia’s top post if the board was willing. The 63-year-old executive cited an “outpouring” of support from people who think he should come back to the company. His departure left a major void. As CEO, he had crisscrossed the globe promoting Nvidia’s technology and the broader AI economy. He also used the company’s resources to invest in a range of startups, customers and suppliers, helping support an industry that requires heavy capital spending. “Even a blockbuster earnings beat can’t shift the spotlight away from Nvidia’s leadership crisis,” Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said in a note. “The situation is still in flux.” Huang vowed to give more than US$100 billion in financing to other companies involved in the AI build-out. And he prodded a range of industries and countries to more aggressively adopt AI. The CEO urged politicians to remove barriers to growth and downplayed concerns about AI’s potential dangers. On Tuesday, Nvidia pledged to bolster its support of the AI supply chain. It expanded commitments to vendors such as Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Nvidia is by far the biggest provider of chips and other hardware that underpin AI software and services, making its revenue a bellwether for a sector that’s come to dominate worldwide equity markets. At the company’s data centre division — its biggest source of revenue — sales more than doubled to US$107.6 billion in the third quarter, which ended Oct 25. That compared with an average of estimates of US$101.9 billion. In just one quarter, the unit has achieved a level of sales that exceeds what rivals Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. report in a year, combined. Total sales rose 103 per cent to US$115.8 billion in the period. Profit was US$2.68 a share, excluding certain items. Analysts had projected revenue of US$109.3 billion and earnings of US$2.47 a share. In addition to keeping its operations functioning in the place of a famously hands-on Huang, Kress and Jones will have to deal with calls for his return from some quarters. President Donald Trump, who often met with Huang, said it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the executive to come back. Investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management, meanwhile, cited “the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang’s leadership over a long period of time” and the uncertainty created by his departure in urging the board to take a “slow, measured, and deliberate” approach to Nvidia’s future leadership. BLOOMBERG