You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit opens preferential offering; completes US office acquisition

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 9:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust's (Ascendas Reit) preferential offering to unitholders has launched at 9am on Monday and will close at 5pm on Dec 1.

The manager on Monday said it expects the trading of the new preferential offering units to start on Dec 9.

Two weeks ago, it announced that the preferential offering's issue price had been fixed at S$2.96 per new unit. That represented a 7.8 per cent discount to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of S$3.2096 for trades done on Nov 9 up to the time the underwriting agreement was signed on Nov 10.

The preferential offering will be done on the basis of 37 new units for every 1,000 existing units held at Nov 18 at 5pm.

It is expected to raise gross proceeds of about S$396.5 million, and is part of a S$1.2 billion equity fundraising to partially finance potential and proposed acquisitions of office buildings and data centres in the US, Europe, Australia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The total purchase price for these acquisitions is estimated at S$2 billion, the manager said earlier this month.

Among the acquisitions is the US$560.2 million purchase of two office buildings in San Francisco. The Reit manager on Saturday announced that it has completed this deal.

The two US properties - a seven-storey building at 510 Townsend Street and a six-storey building at 505 Brannan Street - are fully leased to payments giant Stripe and image-sharing platform Pinterest.

Following the completion of the US acquisition, Ascendas Reit now owns 96 properties in Singapore, 36 in Australia, 38 in the UK and 30 in the US.

Units of Ascendas Reit were trading at S$3.02 as at 9am on Monday, up S$0.02 or 0.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.17...

Nov 23, 2020 09:02 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares at near nine-month high as biggest states reopen borders

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose to a near nine-month high on Monday, as the country's two most populous states...

Nov 23, 2020 09:01 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Nov 23, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel's business units get new leaders

KEPPEL Corp on Monday announced a slew of leadership changes at a few of its key business units including the...

Nov 23, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore upgrades 2020 forecast for trade, non-oil domestic exports

SINGAPORE'S authorities on Monday upgraded their full-year projection for total merchandise trade and non-oil...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Singapore GDP forecast cut to 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

Last-minute pause in air travel bubble will inspire trust and confidence

Crossing the PMET divide: Can every job be a good job?

How disagreement about price for Sabana Reit turned its merger with ESR-Reit into a spectacle

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for