Asia-Pacific family offices lead global peers in returns, most bullish on AI investments: Citi

Region has highest share of family offices with gains above 15% – more than double the global figure

The Citi report says Apac family offices have the highest overall comfort with digital assets. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Asia-Pacific family offices delivered the strongest investment performance this year compared to global peers, helped by strong public equity markets in the region, according to Citi Wealth’s 2026 Global Family Office Report.

The region had the highest share of family offices reporting year-to-date returns above 15 per cent, at 26 per cent – double the global figure.

They were also more ambitious about future returns, with 22 per cent targeting annual gains above 15 per cent, nearly twice the global average, based on the report released on Tuesday (Sep 22).

Apac’s family offices are also the world’s most bullish on artificial intelligence, with 80 per cent identifying AI as a primary sector of interest for direct investments – the highest of any region – alongside strong interest in healthcare, robotics and software.

“The 2026 survey findings point to a maturing family office landscape in Asia-Pacific, characterised by entrepreneurial thinking, institutional-quality investment practices and a strong appetite for global connectivity,” said Bernard Wai, head of Asia for integrated client solutions and global family office, Citi Wealth.

“Family offices across Asia-Pacific have evolved to become increasingly sophisticated, requiring the talent, set-up and governance for a sovereign wealth fund-like investment mindset,” he added.

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Family offices in the region also reported the highest overall comfort with digital assets, with half of them reporting no significant barriers to digital asset adoption.

The survey covered over 350 family offices in more than 40 countries over June and July 2026, with 22 per cent from Apac.

Few are advanced with using AI

Yet, the enthusiasm for investing in AI has yet to translate to deep operational change for the Apac family offices themselves.

Relatively few family offices reported advanced or transformational implementation, though the report noted good progress compared to last year, when more than half of family offices reported zero usage.

Globally, only 10 per cent of respondents classified themselves as being in the advanced adoption phase, and just 2 per cent reported that AI has become transformational and central to decision-making processes.

Apac, alongside North America, reported the highest levels of early adoption, with roughly four in 10 family offices actively piloting AI initiatives.

On the other end, Apac also had the highest proportion with no AI adoption at 29 per cent, indicating a split between active adopters and organisations still assessing AI’s relevance.

In applying the technology into their business, the report found that family offices focus on three areas: operational efficiency, investment intelligence and generational preferences.

Citi said the competitive advantage over the next several years is likely to accrue not from experimenting with AI, but from successfully embedding it into day-to-day workflows, processes and operations.

Inflation overtakes trade as top concern

Globally, inflation has emerged as the dominant concern for family offices, significantly outpacing all other macroeconomic and market risks.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents cited it as their biggest concern, compared to trade disputes and tariffs being the main concerns in 2025.

For Apac family offices, stability of the global financial system (53 per cent) and market volatility (52 per cent) emerged as top concerns, with both cited at significantly higher levels than in other regions.

This heightened sensitivity may be due in part to the oil blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, as 85 per cent of oil destined for Asian markets travels through this channel, said the report.

With heightened market volatility, 62 per cent of Apac family offices adopted active management and 49 per cent implemented hedging strategies, significantly above global averages of 34 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

Alexandre Monnier, head of family office advisory, Citi Wealth, said: “As the world around us becomes more complex, family offices are uniquely positioned to build resilient portfolios, reimagine their operations and professionalise in ways that enable their families to achieve ambitious goals.”