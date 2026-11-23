Tighter tax rules and greater scrutiny of offshore assets raise the risk of unexpected tax liabilities

The risk arises when families see “the business” and “the family’s money” as separate pots, even though tax rules apply across entities. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

[SINGAPORE] Wealthy families in Asia face growing pressure to reassess their cross-border wealth structures, as tighter tax rules and greater regulatory scrutiny of offshore assets raise compliance demands and the risk of unexpected tax liabilities.

Even family offices in Singapore could face exposure to the 15 per cent global minimum tax if their structures include multinational operating businesses that fall within its scope, said tax advisers.

“If a family office entity is set up to hold multinational operating businesses, it may potentially trigger the 15 per cent minimum tax,” said Edmund Leow, senior partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson.

Wyn James, head of asset owners, Asia-Pacific at IQ-EQ, said the risk arises when families see “the business” and “the family’s money” as separate pots, even though tax rules may assess ownership, control, and accounting consolidation across entities.

Under Singapore’s Pillar Two rules, the 15 per cent minimum applies to multinational groups with consolidated annual revenue of at least 750 million euros (US$824 million) in at least two of the four preceding financial years.

Introduced for financial years beginning on or after Jan 1, 2025, the rules are part of an international framework to ensure large multinational companies operating in the Republic pay a minimum effective tax rate of 15 per cent.

While primarily a corporate tax, it could also affect family offices that form part of multinational groups meeting the relevant criteria.

Tighter rules now in Asia

With greater international information sharing and increased reporting requirements, wealthy individuals and family offices now have to look harder at multi-jurisdictional structuring and adapt to changing rules, said industry experts.

“European, US style compliance and regulation (is) moving into various parts of Asia,” said Ben Cooke, founder and chairman of Dominion, an international trust, corporate, fund and pension services provider.

Speaking at the Mergers and Acquisitions in Asia conference earlier in November, Cooke noted that many Asian jurisdictions, which traditionally offered lighter, more flexible regulatory environments to attract foreign investment, are increasingly adopting more stringent compliance standards.

Simon Poh, associate professor of accounting at NUS Business School, said tighter offshore tax rules, beneficial ownership transparency and international information exchange had brought more scrutiny of cross-border wealth taxation.

For wealthy families with assets and beneficiaries spread across several countries, this makes it more pressing for them to ensure structures comply with the different tax regimes involved.

Sebastian Goeres, CEO of LGT Private Banking Middle East, said the primary challenge in global wealth management today is designing the leanest possible legal structures that remain compliant across multiple jurisdictions.

“There is always going to be uncertainty, but if there is too much uncertainty about the treatment of a certain structure, then you may be undoing thirty to forty years of successful business (in one) with one mistake,” he said.

Trust, corporate structures or foundations?

Industry observers noted that wealthy families’ preferences for transferring assets across generations vary by region, partly reflecting differences in tax regimes. Trusts, corporate structures and foundations are common vehicles.

Jason Tan, vice-president of the Hong Kong Fiduciary Association (UAE region), said trusts have traditionally been used in Asia to transfer assets across generations, and clients often use them for privacy, inheritance, protection and preserving assets.

Cooke said much of the succession planning in Asia is done through trusts, but in Europe and the US it is often done through corporate structures because trusts are quite heavily legislated against in countries with a global system of taxation.

“It is quite possible to do succession planning through corporate structures, depending upon the size of the deal,” he said.

In Singapore, Cooke noted, wealthy individuals relocating here can also use onshore tax-exempt entities such as the 13O scheme as part of their residency strategy, but these are often expensive to operate and subject to investment restrictions.

In the Dubai International Financial Centre, foundations could work better than trusts, as they are a separate legal entity, said Hermione Harrison, partner at MH/Q.

Trusts, by comparison, are legal arrangements rather than separate legal entities.

Harrison said families need to consider not only the legal structure, but also the tax liabilities, the flow of funds, and whether banks can understand and service the arrangement.

Singapore’s role in the evolving tax landscape

Despite the increased scrutiny, industry observers do not expect greater tax enforcement to necessarily translate into higher tax rates for private wealth or family offices in Singapore.

Vikna Rajah, partner at Rajah & Tann Singapore, said he expects the tax regulatory landscape for private wealth and family offices in Asia to keep evolving, particularly as jurisdictions align their domestic frameworks with international standards.

“However, this does not necessarily mean that higher tax rates will be imposed on private wealth or family offices generally,” he said. “Rather, we anticipate continued emphasis on economic substance and ensuring that tax incentives support genuine economic activities.”

Economic substance generally refers to genuine business operations and decision-making in a jurisdiction.

“Singapore is likely to remain competitive while strengthening compliance and economic substance requirements,” said Poh, adding that increased enforcement does not necessarily mean widespread wealth taxes.

Looking ahead, IQ-EQ’s James said that when deciding on which structures are best suited to them, families should start with the entire picture rather than considering their options in a piecemeal fashion. These include: operating companies, investment vehicles, trusts, fund structures, residency, succession and where key decisions are genuinely made.

That shifts the focus from simply seeking the lowest tax rate to whether families can demonstrate that their structures have genuine commercial substance and remain compliant over time.

“That changes the question … to ‘Can I demonstrate the substance behind this structure?’ and ‘Can I prove it, year after year?’” he said.