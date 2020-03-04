You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Astaka allays concerns over key persons' cessations and CEO choice

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 8:39 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE sponsor for Catalist-listed property player Astaka has said that it was not aware of any concerns which shareholders and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) should be made aware of in relation to the spate of cessations of executives and directors in the past month.

Novus Corporate Finance, in a response to SGX, also said that it did not know of any disagreements within the board or key management.

Astaka’s non-executive chairman and independent director (ID) Neo Gim Kiong and another ID San Meng Chee both retired on Feb 5.

On Feb 29, chief financial officer Lee Shih Yi resigned to pursue other career opportunities. Days later, chief executive officer Zamani Kasim resigned as part of his retirement plans, according to Astaka in response on Wednesday to SGX queries.

Khong Chung Lun, 32, the current CEO, said Astaka, is well qualified and experienced to helm the company. He had held a senior position in Malaysian property developer as its business development manager from June 2012 to May 2015.

SEE ALSO

Astaka says it can continue as going concern, shares should not be suspended

Mr Khong joined Astaka as general manager in May 2015, and has been working under the leadership of Mr Zamani since then. He has been heavily involved in the group’s operations, added Astaka.

The counter closed flat at S$0.088 on Wednesday before the responses to SGX were published.

Companies & Markets

Hyflux to rejig adviser fee pot after WongP's exit, finds nTan fees 'fully justified'

With a wonky Fed beacon, Singapore banks face foggy times ahead

Norway court absolves Rex International unit of compensation claims

SingPost to cut, freeze upper-level management pay as part of Covid-19 measures

5 bus captains file lawsuits against SBS Transit over overtime pay dispute

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian upgrades Mapletree Logistics Trust to 'buy'

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 08:34 PM
Real Estate

HDB to do away with re-offer of balance flats exercise: Lawrence Wong

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) is doing away with the re-offer of balance flats (ROF) exercises, so that...

Mar 4, 2020 07:39 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: BCA to allow partial installation for PPVC projects

FOR ongoing prefabricated prefinished volumetric construction (PPVC) projects affected by delays of construction...

Mar 4, 2020 06:59 PM
Garage

CXA chief cites profitability drive amid fund raising as reason for layoffs

THE recent layoff of a dozen staff at CXA Group arose from investors wanting to see a “clear path to profitability...

Mar 4, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 4, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

Investors pile in on Reits after Fed rate cut; STI up 0.2% on Wednesday

INVESTORS piled in on Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) after the US Federal Reserve's 50-basis-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.