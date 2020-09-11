You are here

Axington's board engaging Loh cousins on 'strategic changes'; appointing executives

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 10:25 AM
UPDATED Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 12:06 PM
THE two-man board of Axington is engaging with controlling shareholders Nelson and Terence Loh to obtain clarity on "strategic changes" expected to be made in the business direction of the company, the Catalist-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Thursday, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

It added that its board understands the Loh cousins are continuing to "explore strategic possibilities with respect to the company". Pending further developments, the board will also continue to "assess all possibilities in the best interests of the company".

The Catalist-listed professional advisory services group had in July proposed to change its core business to provide medical and consumer wellness services, and invest in medical technology, robotics and artificial intelligence technology applications in the medical and consumer wellness space.

Subsequently, Axington on Sept 6 requested a voluntary suspension of its shares, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the "strategic changes". On Thursday, it said the trading in the shares will remain suspended before that announcement is made.

Meanwhile, after the recent resignation of five of its directors, the board is now comprised of only independent directors.

The board will thus "endeavour to fill the vacancies" as soon as practicably possible according to the requirements of the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 and the Catalist rules, in particular for its audit committee, which is required to have at least three members.

In addition, the board is in the midst of identifying suitable candidates to be appointed as executive personnel to oversee the company's day-to-day operations, and the implementation of any "strategic changes", Axington said on Thursday.

It is reviewing the expertise and experience of the candidates, and will make an announcement to update shareholders in due course.

The company's Singapore unit, Axington Singapore, formerly known as Axcelasia Singapore, remains its sole operating subsidiary. The group has ceased operations in Malaysia following the divestment of subsidiary Axcelasia Taxand in April. It is also striking off three more dormant subsidiaries: Axington Lao, Audex Governance and Axcelasia Vietnam.

The group's directors, including chairman Evangeline Shen, resigned last month after the Lohs and Ms Shen's company Bellagraph Nova Group admitted to doctoring photos with former US President Barack Obama. This followed Bellagraph announcing its bid for English football club Newcastle United.

Ms Shen's resignation - which Axington said was due to the "strategic changes" - came after SGX's regulatory arm said it had "engaged" Axington's sponsor over how it assessed her "experience, expertise, character and integrity".

Following the controversy, anxious local and regional investors had held discussions about pulling out millions of dollars invested in entities under the Lohs' Novena Global Healthcare Group.

On Thursday, Axington told SGX that its board "recognises the importance of maintaining a system of internal control processes to safeguard shareholders’ interest and the group’s business and assets".

The bourse operator had asked for an update on the safeguards put in place to ensure that the use and/or deployment of the group's assets are in its best interests, in consideration of the possible strategic changes to the business direction.

Axington replied that it has taken steps to have company documents handed over from the former executive team.

It has also been in contact with the bank where its cash balances are held, and begun the process of making changes to the authorised signatories of the company's bank accounts, Axington added.

Based on the unaudited financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2020, the group had cash and cash equivalents of about RM79.1 million (S$26 million), representing 97.4 per cent of its total assets.

Axington's shares last traded at S$0.19 on Aug 25.

