Ayondo interim CEO to quit after less than 6 months on the job

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 8:27 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

FINTECH Ayondo's interim chief executive officer Richard Mark Street, 60, will be resigning to "pursue other career opportunities and for personal reasons", the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday night.

The Catalist-listed company's sponsor, UOB Kay Hian Private Limited, has interviewed Mr Street, and is not aware of any other material reasons for Mr Street's resignation, said Ayondo.

Ayondo has identified suitable replacement candidates, and Mr Street's last day at the firm will be confirmed after a candidate has been appointed, the trading platform developer added.

Mr Street's predecessor Robert Lempka resigned as chief executive on Jan 23, afterwhich Mr Street was named interim CEO.

Mr Street's imminent departure follows chief financial officer Sean Downey's decision to quit earlier this year.

Mr Downey, who came on board as CFO in July last year,  tendered his resignation in February this year and left on June 5, citing differences with the management of Ayondo Markets Limited (AML) as one of his reasons for leaving.

AML was an indirect subsidiary of Ayondo, and was sold on June 5.

Ayondo shares have been suspended since Feb 1 while it addresses issues on business viability, and last traded at 4.8 Singapore cents.

