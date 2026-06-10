The Business Times
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Bank of Singapore taps veteran banker Lim Leong Guan to lead Dubai franchise

He will head private banking in the Middle East, South Asia and International, and be based in Dubai

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Wed, Jun 10, 2026 · 06:01 PM
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    • Lim Leong Guan joined BOS in 2020 and is currently global head of financial intermediaries, family office and wealth advisory.
    • Lim Leong Guan joined BOS in 2020 and is currently global head of financial intermediaries, family office and wealth advisory. PHOTO: BANK OF SINGAPORE

    [SINGAPORE] Veteran banker Lim Leong Guan will from Jul 1 take charge of the Dubai franchise of the Bank of Singapore (BOS).

    This comes as the private banking arm of OCBC sharpens its focus on serving the ultra-rich.

    He will assume the role of head of private banking in the Middle East, South Asia and International, and be based in Dubai, BOS said in a statement on Wednesday (Jun 10).

    He will also become chief executive of the lender’s branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre, subject to regulatory approvals.

    In an earlier interview with The Business Times, chief executive Jason Moo said the private bank aims to grow assets under management from ultra-high-net-worth clients by 30 per cent by 2028.

    Lim joined BOS in 2020 and is currently global head of financial intermediaries, family office and wealth advisory. Before that, he spent 25 years at UBS, where he held a range of senior wealth-management roles.

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    His appointment follows another senior hire announced by BOS in recent months. In April, the private bank said Yang Vi Sun would join as head of private banking for Asean from Jun 29, reporting to Moo.

    “Leong Guan is a seasoned private banker with a proven track record and is one of our most experienced management committee members,” said Moo.

    “Appointing him to lead the Dubai team underscores its importance as a key hub alongside Singapore and Hong Kong,” he added.

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