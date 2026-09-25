ANZ bankers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia to exit in revamp

Singapore-based Ian Mathews, who heads project, export and sustainable finance, is set to go on garden leave

As part of its overhaul, ANZ will discontinue its non-bank ESG origination and independent financial advisory function. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE/HONG KONG] At least 10 senior bankers at ANZ are leaving the firm by October, according to people familiar with the matter and an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News, as the Australian lender overhauls the business under a new boss.

Those departing include Hong Kong-based John Corrin, head of corporate finance, international and Andrew Harward, head of corporate finance, North Asia and head of structured asset finance, international.

Both will leave on Oct 1, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Singapore-based Ian Mathews, executive director for project, export and sustainable finance, will begin his garden leave in early October, one of the people said.

Corrin and Harward have spent over 16 years at the bank, while Mathews has been there for nearly 30 years, according to their LinkedIn profiles.

As part of its overhaul, ANZ will also discontinue its non-bank ESG origination and independent financial advisory function, the memo released earlier this month showed.

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As a result, Sydney-based David Roberts, executive director for innovative transition solutions, and his team will also be leaving. Roberts has been at ANZ for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Aaron Ross, global head of project, export and asset finance, who is also based in Sydney and began at the bank in 2001, has decided to depart, the memo read.

A media representative for ANZ did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harward and Ross declined to comment; Corrin, Roberts and Mathews did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Since taking over as CEO in May 2025, Nuno Matos has led restructuring efforts at the Melbourne-based lender; his five-year strategy is reducing duplication and costs. At the core of that is a plan to slash around 3,500 employees as well as reorganising its executive leadership team.

The job cuts represent around 8 per cent of the firm’s roughly 42,000 staff; some 84 per cent of the 3,500 staff had left the firm by the end of June. A year after Matos took the helm, ANZ reported first-half profit that surpassed analysts’ estimates on signs of improvement with the bank’s overhaul.

ANZ is creating a new business unit to combine its corporate finance, research and analysis, and capital management teams; it has appointed former chief risk officer Kevin Corbally to run it.

Corporate finance is the bank’s specialised lending arm that covers project, export, asset, sustainable and acquisition finance, as well as loan underwriting and syndication. The resources, energy and infrastructure relationship group also falls under that umbrella.

ANZ has also been working on improving risk management and compliance after an Australian regulator slapped additional capital requirements on the bank due to a series of inadequacies. BLOOMBERG