The Business Times
business-time-50

Australia central banker sees signs of labour market easing

But he cautions against reading too much into a month of data

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 03:15 PM
    • RBA assistant governor Christopher Kent said: “I’d always be a bit cautious about the monthly numbers.”
    • RBA assistant governor Christopher Kent said: “I’d always be a bit cautious about the monthly numbers.” PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SYDNEY] A senior Australian central banker flagged on Monday (Oct 19) signs that the labour market was loosening faster than expected, but cautioned against reading too much into a month of data.

    Christopher Kent, assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), said that markets had trimmed the probability of another hike in interest rates after data last week showed unemployment unexpectedly hit a five-year high of 4.7 per cent in September – and that move made sense.

    “I’d always be a bit cautious about the monthly numbers,” said Kent, who heads the RBA’s financial markets unit, at a banking conference.

    He added that a key question facing policymakers was whether the loosening in the labour market was due to weakening demand or fast-rising labour costs.

    He said that the quarterly inflation data due next week would help to answer the question. “But even having said that, there are indicators where the labour market has become less tight a bit faster than we might have forecast,” he noted.

    The resilience in the labour market is one reason the RBA raised interest rates four times this year to 4.6 per cent to fight inflation, but the underlying measure stayed stubborn at 3.6 per cent for three straight months and risks are still tilted to the upside.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Markets imply a 30 per cent probability that the RBA will lift rates at its next policy meeting on Nov 2 and 3, but a move by December is about 50 per cent priced in. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    AustraliaLabour MarketReserve Bank of Australia

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The Serra Residences is on the former site of Pastoral View and adjoining land at Bassein Road, which Far East Organization acquired 16 years ago.

    Far East Organization’s The Serra Residences sells less than a quarter of units released at average S$3,460 psf

    A graduate survey released in March found that 88.9% of graduates secured employment within six months of graduating in 2025, down from 92.9% in 2023.

    A bumpy road ahead for some of Singapore’s fresh graduates in their job search

    First Gen is expanding its geothermal business, rejecting an offer for its EDC subsidiary from Indonesia’s renewables giant Barito Group .

    Philippine power giant First Gen rebuffs foreign offers, plans up to US$2.6 billion in expansion 

    Malayan Flour Mills executive deputy chairman and managing director Teh Wee Chye constantly pursues diversification, recognising that even defensive food businesses remain vulnerable to global events.

    No chicken feed: How Malayan Flour Mills built an empire from flour to fowl

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More