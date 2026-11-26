Complex borrowing structures to finance the expansion of AI and data centres is another worry

Valuations still looked “stretched” on some measures and were very dependent on tech companies delivering profits expected from AI, the Bank of England said. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] The Bank of England said risks in the global financial system had grown further in recent months as global borrowing costs had risen, the conflict in the Middle East continued and AI hyperscalers were on track to issue over US$300 billion of bonds this year.

Despite recent sharp falls in share prices, driven by concerns about the prospects for AI companies, valuations still looked “stretched” on some measures and were very dependent on tech companies delivering the profits expected from AI, the BoE said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

Complex borrowing structures to finance the expansion of AI and data centres remained a worry too, the BoE said.

“The very rapid expansion and broadening of its financing - in a form that is increasingly complex, circular and opaque - is... making it increasingly likely for stress in one area to propagate to another,” the BoE said.

However, spillovers to other markets had so far been limited after equity markets were roiled by investor nerves over the prospects of AI and tech companies, sending share prices on major indices down by around 4-6 per cent over the past three months.

The BoE raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years last month and financial markets price in an 80 per cent chance of a further increase next month, followed by two more rises in 2027 when the BoE expects inflation to near 5 per cent.

The BoE said 6.5 million British households were likely to face higher monthly mortgage payments over the next three years, with a median increase of £100 - less than they experienced in 2023 and 2024.

However, around a million households who had last refinanced before rates last rose in 2022 faced a median £200 increase in the next year. REUTERS