Sakurai expects the BOJ to hike again on Dec 18

Makoto Sakurai expects the BOJ to hike again at its next policy decision on Dec 18, in line with the prevailing market view. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Bank of Japan will likely raise its benchmark interest rate three more times to 2 per cent through the middle of next year, taking it to a level not seen since 1993, according to a former BOJ board member.

“The BOJ is probably thinking of raising the rate to 2 per cent,” Makoto Sakurai, who served on the BOJ’s board from 2016 to 2021, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (Nov 24). “Then they will take some time to see how things develop before deciding what to do next.”

Sakurai’s forecast is slightly above the median estimate of BOJ watchers for a so-called terminal rate of around 1.75 per cent. He also said he isn’t ruling out borrowing costs eventually rising above 2 per cent, depending on the inflation outlook.

The former BOJ official expects the BOJ to hike again at its next policy decision on Dec 18, in line with the prevailing market view. Overnight index swaps imply about an 80 per cent chance of such a move.

The recent stock market rout isn’t likely to change the central bank’s calculus unless it significantly worsens, he said.

The BOJ reached a milestone last month when it acknowledged that underlying inflation had reached its 2 per cent target for the first time since the goal was adopted in 2013. Its challenge is now shifting toward ensuring inflation remains around that level rather than overshooting it.

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“Inflation has reached the 2 per cent target, but the problem is it could go higher,” Sakurai said, citing rising oil prices as the biggest factor that could push up the cost of living.

Japan’s crude oil import bill surged 60.5 per cent from a year earlier in October, according to government data released last week, pointing to renewed inflationary pressure from energy costs.

While BOJ watchers are alert to any government pushback against further rate increases, Sakurai said such pressure is probably unlikely.

He noted that the government may be supportive of policy in another area — the BOJ’s decision to accelerate sales of its exchange-traded fund holdings, which will boost public coffers.

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board decided last month to more than double the pace of ETF sales. The move is expected to generate additional revenue for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government as it seeks funding for a food sales-tax cut, increased defense spending and other economic programmes.

“It’s almost certain that the BOJ thought about that,” Sakurai said. “They didn’t have to do it in October.”

When asked in parliament last week whether the move was intended to help government finances, Ueda said that the central bank made the decision on ETF sales independently.

The recent global stock-market slide has kindled some speculation that the bank could skip a December hike.

Sakurai said Ueda’s board will probably go ahead as long as the Nikkei 225 stays above 51,000, roughly its level when Takaichi took office in October last year. The index closed on Monday at 58,644.63.

“The real test will be in the first half of next year,” Sakurai said. “By that, I mean whether the BOJ can properly deal with inflation. If it can do that, it will become a truly normal central bank” after spending more than a decade battling deflation, he said. BLOOMBERG