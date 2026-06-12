Bank of Korea governor says interest rates to be raised ‘on time’

The central bank targets inflation at 2% in the medium term

Inflation is expected to exceed the target level for a considerable period of time, Bank of Korea governor says. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea’s central bank governor said on Friday (Jun 12) that it was necessary to raise interest rates “on time” as inflation was expected to exceed the target for a considerable period of time amid high oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict.

“Monetary policy often faces trade-offs between policy variables, but such trade-offs are not huge at this time. Therefore, it is necessary to raise interest rates on time with a focus on price stability,” Bank of Korea (BOK) governor Shin Hyun-song said.

Shin said data released after the last policy meeting in May also confirmed that monetary policy conditions point to one clear direction.

South Korea’s consumer inflation quickened in May to a more than two-year high of 3.1 per cent, data showed last week, exceeding market expectations and supporting the case for monetary tightening as early as next month.

Inflation is expected to exceed the target level for a considerable period of time, Shin said. The BOK targets inflation at 2 per cent in the medium term.

Last month, the BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, while a hawkish split within its seven-member board signalled an imminent turn towards a more restrictive policy stance to curb inflation and support a slumping won. REUTERS