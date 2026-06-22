The Business Times
business-time-50

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged for 13th month in June

The steady loan prime rates signal authorities are in no rush to ease policy

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Jun 22, 2026 · 11:07 AM
    • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%.
    • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SHANGHAI] China left benchmark lending rates unchanged for the 13th consecutive month in June on Monday (Jun 22), in line with market expectations.

    The steady loan prime rates signal authorities are in no rush to ease policy, even as broader economic divergence persists and policymakers show little concern about slowing credit growth.

    The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5 per cent.

    In a Reuters survey of 30 market participants conducted last week, all participants predicted no change to either of the two rates.

    Recent economic data showed that a two-speed growth pattern in the world’s second-largest economy, with factories buoyed by surprisingly resilient exports but domestic demand worsening amid a years-long property downturn.

    Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told the annual Lujiazui Forum last week that loan growth has slowed in recent years, even as bond and equity financing has steadily gained traction, describing the shift as evidence of “profound economic restructuring” and new growth engines.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    China’s new bank lending rose less than expected in May after contracting the previous month, as a prolonged property downturn continued to weigh on household borrowing.

    “We do not expect outright policy-rate cuts in the second half... The persistent issue facing the aggregate economy is not a shortage of liquidity supply, but a lack of credit demand,” Jing Sima, chief strategist at BCA Research, said. “Our base case is that fiscal policy becomes more supportive in the second half of the year, while the PBOC remains broadly accommodative but refrains from outright rate cuts.”

    UOB economist Ho Woei Chen said: “Unless further evidence suggests that growth could slow below the official target of 4.5 to 5 per cent, we think policy responses will be incremental.” REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    People's Bank of ChinaChina economy

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    “I want people to be very proud of Great Eastern as a local champion,” says group CEO Greg Hingston.

    ​Great Eastern goes on the high-net-worth offensive, but don’t call it a pivot

    GCash, owned by mobile payment firm Mynt, is now the Philippines' largest platform for cashless transactions. 

    Fintech titans GCash and Maya test IPO goals as Philippine market thins

    ComfortDelGro's autonomous shuttles have been available on an invite-only basis since April.

    ComfortDelGro begins free autonomous shuttle rides in Punggol 

    Some industry watchers wonder if Orchard Road can hold its own next to competing retail destinations, both global and local.

    What’s wrong with Orchard Road? Experts weigh in on the street’s cachet and its future

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More