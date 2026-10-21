DBS PayLah! rolls out QR payments in Taiwan

This adds to the lender’s coverage in markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and China

Users can scan an eligible TWQR code using the PayLah! app to make payment at Taiwan merchants including night markets, eateries and shops. PHOTO: DBS

[SINGAPORE] Local travellers visiting Taiwan can now use DBS PayLah! to pay for purchases at over 250,000 merchants, including night markets, eateries and shops, making DBS the first Singapore bank to connect customers to Taiwan’s mobile QR code payment system.

The lender said on Wednesday (Oct 21) that the merchants make up about two-thirds of the Taiwan QR Code (TWQR) payment network, which the more than three million PayLah! users can now access.

This adds to its existing coverage across Indonesia’s QRIS, Malaysia’s DuitNow, Thailand’s PromptPay and UnionPay globally. DBS said transaction volumes for its overseas QR payment services have grown 2.5 times year on year, while the number of unique users has doubled.

DBS has also been expanding its overseas QR payment network through partnerships with Ant International and Tencent’s TenPay Global. These are aimed at allowing PayLah! users to make payments through Alipay+ across more than 100 markets and Weixin Pay in China.

Users can scan an eligible TWQR code using PayLah!, where the amount in Taiwan dollars, exchange rate and the final amount in Singapore dollars will be displayed before payment is confirmed.

PayLah! users can currently scan QR codes from payment providers including iPass Money, Taiwan Pay, PXPay Plus and Easy Wallet. Coverage will be expanded in 2027 to include more merchants, including those accepting JKO Pay QR codes – another Taiwan mobile payment provider.

DBS will also introduce a merchant-scan-customer payment option in Taiwan, allowing major retailers in Taiwan to scan PayLah! user QR codes.

Chan Sow Han, head of payments and unsecured lending of consumer banking group at DBS, said the bank is working with partners to bring more of these systems to customers so that paying overseas feels straightforward.

From Nov 16, 2026, to Jan 31, 2027, DBS will also offer eligible first-time overseas QR payment users up to S$3 in cashback for transactions in Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand or Indonesia, with no minimum spend required.